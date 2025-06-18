Letter to Trump

Dear President Trump:

It’s time. The clock is ticking, and history is calling your name.

God put you on this Earth for a reason, and that reason is staring us in the face: America must take out Iran’s nuclear program — starting with the fortress of Fordow — and make the world safe again. This is your mission, Mr. President, and yours alone.

Stop listening to the pundits, the naysayers, the weak-kneed diplomats. Be the brave, decisive leader we know you are. Act fast. Act deliberately. Finish this.

Let’s get one thing straight: this isn’t Israel’s fight alone. Yes, Israel — the “Little Satan” in the eyes of Iran’s fanatical regime — is on the front lines, battling the IRGC’s proxies and missiles. But don’t be fooled: America is the “Big Satan” they’re really after.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps isn’t hiding its goal: they want to wipe Israel off the map as a warm-up, then turn their sights on us. Iran’s nuclear program isn’t a bargaining chip; it’s a dagger aimed at the heart of the free world.

Israel is fighting your war, Mr. President, but only you can end it. Iran’s nuclear ambitions aren’t a theory — they’re a fact. The Fordow facility, dug into a mountain like a dictator’s bunker, is churning out enriched uranium at a terrifying pace. The International Atomic Energy Agency reports Iran’s stockpile is already at 60% purity — close enough to weapons-grade to produce multiple bombs in weeks. Weeks, Mr. President.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, a voice of reason amid the chaos, has warned that Israel’s recent strikes have “degraded Iran’s defenses,” giving you a “lowest-risk, highest-probability moment” to strike Fordow and cripple their program. He’s right — this is your window. A nuclear Iran doesn’t just threaten Tel Aviv; it risks igniting World War III, with America in the crosshairs.

This cancer didn’t begin yesterday. It started with Carter’s weakness, letting the Iranian Revolution fester into a terrorist state. It grew under Obama and Biden, who handed Iran a sham nuclear deal that fueled their centrifuges with cash and time. You saw through that farce, Mr. President, pulling us out in 2018 and taking down Qasem Soleimani like the rabid dog he was.

But the job’s not done. Iran’s regime is the world’s top sponsor of terror — Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis — and their nukes are the ultimate weapon to metastasize that evil globally. One strike, fast and deliberate, can end it. This won’t be a “forever war” — it’ll be the knockout punch that brings peace through strength. Imagine it, Mr. President: by crushing Iran’s nuclear threat, you don’t just save the world — you give Iran’s people a chance to reclaim their heritage.

Persia, the land of King Cyrus, was once a beacon of civilization. Today, it’s shackled by a regime obsessed with death and destruction. Take out their nukes, and you plant the seed for a freer Iran — a nation that could rise again under your watch. That’s not just strategy; it’s poetry. It’s a legacy worth fighting for.

You’ve faced it all — assassination attempts, political witch hunts, a corrupt establishment trying to tear you down. They failed because you’re stronger than they’ll ever be. This is why you’re here. The same regime cheering your enemies tried to kill you, shot at your legacy, and will try again if given the chance. Don’t let them. Be courageous. Be bold. One swift move, and you’ll go down as the most consequential American president in history — not just for America, but for the world.

When Fordow lies in ruins and Iran’s nuclear dreams are dust, the admiration will pour in. Not just from your base, but from all Americans — even the doubters — and from every corner of the globe. You’ll have done what Carter couldn’t, what Obama and Biden wouldn’t. You’ll have ended a nightmare and secured a future. The time is now, Mr. President. The window’s closing, and the stakes are existential. Godspeed, sir. Take out Iran’s nukes. Finish the mission. Make your mark on history.

Known for blending cutting-edge science with compassionate care, Dr. Emrani is also a published author, speaker and advocate for whole-person healing, peace and interfaith understanding.