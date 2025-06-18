Moral Complexity, Not Moral Confusion

Last week’s targeted and unprecedented Israeli strike against Iranian military infrastructure and senior leadership was not an act of revenge. It was not an act of aggression. It was an act of self-defense, aligned with the deep moral tradition of the Jewish people.
This moment invites us to revisit an ancient and enduring tension in Jewish ethics: the sacred obligation to pursue peace, and the equally sacred obligation to defend life — even when it requires force.
A useful lens for understanding this tension is the Hebrew root (reish–dalet–peh), which gives us two very different—but deeply connected—categories in Jewish thought: the rodef and the rodef shalom.
In Talmudic tradition, a rodef is a pursuer — specifically, someone who is actively trying to harm or kill another person. In Sanhedrin 73a, the rabbis ask: “From where is it derived that if someone is pursuing another to kill them, the pursued may be saved even at the cost of the pursuer’s life?” They answer by quoting Leviticus 19:16: “Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor.”
The Talmud expands this to a broader principle in Sanhedrin 72a: “If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first.”
This teaching does not celebrate violence. Instead, it confronts a painful truth: when faced with a clear and imminent threat, protecting innocent life is a moral imperative.
Iran — with its decades-long sponsorship of terrorism, its calls for the annihilation of Israel, its funding of Hamas and Hezbollah and, most recently, its direct missile assault on Israeli cities — fits squarely within the category of a rodef. Israel’s response was not only justified — it was required by the values embedded in our tradition.
But Judaism also insists on nuance. The same root that gives us rodef appears in the inspiring call from the Book of Psalms: “Bakeish shalom v’rodfeihu” — “Seek peace and pursue it” (Psalms 34:15).
This is more than a lofty ideal. It is a demand—a mitzvah. Peace is not something we wait for. It is something we actively chase. To be rodfei shalom — pursuers of peace — means we engage in diplomacy. We build coalitions. We negotiate. We listen. We compromise — often with people we do not trust — because the dream of peace is too important to abandon.
This is more than a lofty ideal. It is a demand—a mitzvah. Peace is not something we wait for. It is something we actively chase.
We are obligated to do everything imaginable to avoid war. But — and this is crucial — though we are commanded to seek peace, we are not instructed to be pacifists. Judaism does not ask us to choose between peace and survival. It demands that we pursue both. And sometimes, in tragic moments like this one, that pursuit requires painful decisions.
This is the moral complexity of being a Jew in the real world. But we must not confuse moral complexity with moral confusion. The presence of difficult trade-offs does not paralyze us. When lives are on the line, we are called to act — with clarity and conviction.
As people of conscience, we must acknowledge the cost. Careful as Israel’s military strives to be, surgical as its operations are designed, there is inevitably a human toll. Civilians suffer. Families mourn. What is antiseptically called “collateral damage” is real damage. And we should never stop grieving for that loss.
But that grief must not cloud our judgment. It is not always possible to achieve peace peacefully. Sometimes — tragically — being a pursuer of peace requires the resolve to strike against those who pursue war.
In moments like these, we must hold both truths: that we are committed to peace — and that we will never surrender our right or our obligation to defend life.
This is not a contradiction—it is instead the burden and the power of moral responsibility.
Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback is the Senior Rabbi of Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles, California.
Moral Complexity, Not Moral Confusion
Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback
Last week’s targeted and unprecedented Israeli strike against Iranian military infrastructure and senior leadership was not an act of revenge. It was not an act of aggression. It was an act of self-defense, aligned with the deep moral tradition of the Jewish people.
This moment invites us to revisit an ancient and enduring tension in Jewish ethics: the sacred obligation to pursue peace, and the equally sacred obligation to defend life — even when it requires force.
A useful lens for understanding this tension is the Hebrew root (reish–dalet–peh), which gives us two very different—but deeply connected—categories in Jewish thought: the rodef and the rodef shalom.
In Talmudic tradition, a rodef is a pursuer — specifically, someone who is actively trying to harm or kill another person. In Sanhedrin 73a, the rabbis ask: “From where is it derived that if someone is pursuing another to kill them, the pursued may be saved even at the cost of the pursuer’s life?” They answer by quoting Leviticus 19:16: “Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor.”
The Talmud expands this to a broader principle in Sanhedrin 72a: “If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first.”
This teaching does not celebrate violence. Instead, it confronts a painful truth: when faced with a clear and imminent threat, protecting innocent life is a moral imperative.
Iran — with its decades-long sponsorship of terrorism, its calls for the annihilation of Israel, its funding of Hamas and Hezbollah and, most recently, its direct missile assault on Israeli cities — fits squarely within the category of a rodef. Israel’s response was not only justified — it was required by the values embedded in our tradition.
But Judaism also insists on nuance. The same root that gives us rodef appears in the inspiring call from the Book of Psalms: “Bakeish shalom v’rodfeihu” — “Seek peace and pursue it” (Psalms 34:15).
This is more than a lofty ideal. It is a demand—a mitzvah. Peace is not something we wait for. It is something we actively chase. To be rodfei shalom — pursuers of peace — means we engage in diplomacy. We build coalitions. We negotiate. We listen. We compromise — often with people we do not trust — because the dream of peace is too important to abandon.
We are obligated to do everything imaginable to avoid war. But — and this is crucial — though we are commanded to seek peace, we are not instructed to be pacifists. Judaism does not ask us to choose between peace and survival. It demands that we pursue both. And sometimes, in tragic moments like this one, that pursuit requires painful decisions.
This is the moral complexity of being a Jew in the real world. But we must not confuse moral complexity with moral confusion. The presence of difficult trade-offs does not paralyze us. When lives are on the line, we are called to act — with clarity and conviction.
As people of conscience, we must acknowledge the cost. Careful as Israel’s military strives to be, surgical as its operations are designed, there is inevitably a human toll. Civilians suffer. Families mourn. What is antiseptically called “collateral damage” is real damage. And we should never stop grieving for that loss.
But that grief must not cloud our judgment. It is not always possible to achieve peace peacefully. Sometimes — tragically — being a pursuer of peace requires the resolve to strike against those who pursue war.
In moments like these, we must hold both truths: that we are committed to peace — and that we will never surrender our right or our obligation to defend life.
This is not a contradiction—it is instead the burden and the power of moral responsibility.
Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback is the Senior Rabbi of Stephen Wise Temple in Los Angeles, California.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Where Are My Progressive Brethren?
Working with Children with Disabilities During Wartime in Israel
Rosner’s Domain | How Will the War End?
How to Talk to Americans About Iran and Israel
MAGA’s Isolationist Wing Could Make World War III More Likely
Iran’s Nuclear Escalation Is Not Just Israel’s Problem — It’s the World’s
Culture
Marcus Freed Has a Loose Screw in His Head — And He Calls It a Blessing
“Chutzpah”: The Story of a Haredi, Queer Role Model
Hollywood Film Producer and Philanthropist Peter Samuelson on ‘Finding Happy’
A Memoir for Fathers, Sons, and Anyone Trying to Break the Cycle
Letter to Trump
Imagine it, Mr. President: by crushing Iran’s nuclear threat, you don’t just save the world — you give Iran’s people a chance to reclaim their heritage.
Moral Complexity, Not Moral Confusion
Sometimes being a pursuer of peace requires the resolve to strike against those who pursue war.
Return of Iran’s Royal Family Would Be Game Changer
In this moment of uncertainty, the restoration of the monarchy represents a beacon of hope, offering a path forward that prioritizes humanity, diplomacy, and peace over division and conflict.
To Feel with our Brethren
We feel “as if,’”we were once slaves and now “as if” we might truly become free.
The Logic Behind a Preemptive Strike
What’s extraordinary here is that tiny Israel — just a sliver of land on the eastern edge of the Mediterranean — is doing what the entire Western world should have done long ago.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Sam E. Goldberg: Respect the Chain, Restaurants and Ratatouille
Happie Hoffman: Music, Emotion and Gluten-Free Cinnamon Challah
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.