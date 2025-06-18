Return of Iran’s Royal Family Would Be Game Changer

As David Ben-Gurion famously said, “In Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles” and what we are witnessing unfold in Iran in real time, despite the tragic casualties Israel has suffered, is nothing short of a modern miracle disguised in an Israeli air force uniform. In times of crisis, the solutions often require bold action and transformative change. With the rising tensions in the Middle East and the fate of Israeli hostages hanging precariously in the balance, one unconventional idea stands out: the restoration of Iran’s royal family. While it may seem disconnected at first glance, the return of the monarchy in Iran could provide the only realistic pathway to securing the safe release of hostages, offering a route based on diplomacy, pragmatism and the redefinition of Iran’s role in the region.

The Islamic Republic’s foreign policy has long been rooted in an antagonistic ideology, particularly against Israel. This stance has deeply influenced Iran’s regional alliances and proxies, including groups responsible for hostage situations. Further, the royal family’s return would signify a dramatic departure from this hardline approach, replacing it with a foreign policy grounded in pragmatism, modernization and open diplomacy. Unlike the current regime, a royalist government would have no vested ideological interest in prolonging antagonism with Israel. Thus, this shift would enable Iran to act as a neutral mediator, using its influence to negotiate the release of hostages rather than fueling the conflict.

During the reign of the Pahlavi dynasty, Iran maintained amicable relations with Israel, fostering economic ties and strategic collaborations. These historical ties could be revived under a royalist Iran, creating an environment of trust and cooperation. Moreover, such a transformation would position Iran as a credible intermediary capable of leveraging its influence over regional actors to secure the safe return of hostages. In addition, the monarchy’s history of cooperation with Israel would not only facilitate dialogue but also signal to the world Iran’s commitment to peaceful resolutions over confrontation.

Iran’s current regime provides substantial backing to militant groups, many of which have been implicated in hostage-taking and violent escalations. The restoration of the royal family would likely result in a withdrawal of support for these proxies, suffocating their financial and logistical lifelines. This would diminish their operational capacity and create pressure to release hostages as a gesture of goodwill to a changing political landscape. Furthermore, a royalist Iran would prioritize rebuilding its economy and international reputation over entanglements with extremist factions, reinforcing its role as a stabilizing force rather than a destabilizing adversary.

The return of the monarchy could also pave the way for direct diplomatic engagement between Iran and Israel. Such a dialogue would be unprecedented in recent decades and could bring new opportunities for resolving hostage crises and other pressing issues. With a royalist government at the helm, Iran could serve as a bridge for peace, fostering negotiations that prioritize humanitarian outcomes over political posturing.

Diplomatic relations with Israel would provide a platform for transparent discussions, increasing the likelihood of cooperation and the safe release of hostages.

The restoration of the monarchy in Iran would not only impact its relationship with Israel but also contribute to broader regional stability. By distancing itself from radical ideologies and embracing a balanced foreign policy, Iran could spearhead initiatives that prioritize humanitarian values, including the resolution of hostage crises. This would set a powerful precedent, encouraging other nations to adopt similar approaches and shifting the regional narrative toward peace and cooperation.

While the idea of restoring the royal family is compelling, it would undoubtedly face resistance from entrenched factions within Iran and the broader region. However, the urgency of the current crisis and the potential for transformative change provide a strong rationale for pursuing this path. The safe release of Israeli hostages depends on a paradigm shift in the region’s geopolitical dynamics. A royalist Iran, with its focus on diplomacy, modernization and neutrality, offers the best hope for achieving this outcome, creating a future where such crises are less likely to occur.

The return of the royal family in Iran is more than a symbolic gesture; it is a strategic necessity in the face of an escalating regional crisis. By redefining Iran’s foreign policy and fostering collaboration with Israel, the monarchy could create the conditions necessary for the safe release of hostages and the long-term stabilization of the Middle East. In this moment of uncertainty, the restoration of the monarchy represents a beacon of hope, offering a path forward that prioritizes humanity, diplomacy and peace over division and conflict. The stakes have never been higher, and the need for bold action has never been more pressing. “Zan Zendegi Azadi”, or “women, life and freedom” are at long last on the horizon for the people of Iran and we must stand with them in solidarity as they reclaim the political and spiritual control of their homeland despite the road of uncertainty that will inevitably lie ahead.

Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.