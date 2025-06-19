MAGA’s Isolationist Wing Could Make World War III More Likely

Isolationists like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Dave Smith, cloaked in the mask of faux intellectualism, pretend to represent “America First.” If missiles rained down on their homes, as they have Israel, they would leave America first, not wanting to spend one night in a bomb shelter.

From their safe homes, the three can hallucinate the hysterical fallacies in their deluded minds: that Iran could never be a threat to America, that Israel overstates the possibility of a nuclear Iran and that tons of American soldiers will be sent off to war. Smelling salts are needed for these people who simply don’t want Israel to win.

The three don’t seem to care that the Iranian regime chants “Death to America” first and “Death to Israel” second. The three are unconcerned of reports of ICBMs that can reach America. Nor are they concerned that a nuclear Iran would not only blackmail Israel and the West, it would cause Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries to go nuclear, not to mention having the option to making good on threats to destroy Israel.

Perhaps they should take their amnesia pills and remember Iran took Americans hostages and killed more than 600 Americans in Iraq according to Military Times. A suicide bombing in Lebanon took the lives of 241 servicemen and was described by Caspar Weinberger as “an Iranian operation.” There was also reportedly an Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. Isolationists had the daylights stunned out of them that Israel’s attack on Iran was so swift and successful.

Smith is a comedian who is only ever funny when he isn’t trying to be. If he hadn’t been platformed by his friend Joe Rogan, people would look to him for Middle East expertise as they would go to a hummingbird to pick the score of the Knicks game. After staunchly supporting Trump, giving him every benefit of the doubt imaginable, Smith has turned like a jilted lover seeing their partner in bed with someone else. Smith views Trump as cheating on him with Israel, despite Trump saying Iran could not be nuclear since he first announced he was running in 2015. This is an inconvenient fact for Smith, who must cling to his façade of being authentic, despite the fact that his calling for Trump’s impeachment has no connection to reality and simply allows Smith to get attention. Smith can use his calling card that he is a Jew who dumps on Israel, so he must be more noble than all others! What a joke. Also, Trump has long said he would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. How did Smith think this would be achieved? Through pixie dust?

Carlson didn’t seem to care that on Oct. 7 there were American hostages. He recently said backing Israel “would be a middle finger in the faces of millions of voters who cast their ballots in hopes of creating a government that would fully put the United States first.” All three have taken unfair shots at Orthodox Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, who passionately dedicated many episodes of his show to covering Oct. 7 in the wake of the attack, while Owens and Carlson questioned his loyalty to America for focusing on it. Carlson had time to put on a guest who said Winston Churchill was the real villain of World War II. Owens had plenty of time to insist that Brigitte Macron is a man and insult Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. Smith had time to be intellectually curb stomped by Douglas Murray on the Joe Rogan Experience. Not surprisingly, none of the three could spare a moment to interview a released hostage from Gaza. President Trump met with several and was gracious.

But when I saw released hostage Omer Shem Tov speak, he said his Hamas captors were disappointed that Trump won. This is not surprising.

There’s a reason Carlson was rejected by the CIA, so we don’t take him seriously when he downplays the threat of Iran. Owens, who at one time was pro-Israel, is so far gone from reality, she claims she can’t be antisemitic because on her show, she defended Harvey Weinstein. Owens has said Trump is controlled by Israel, a false and pathetic, pathetic grasp at straws that will leave her with an empty glass.

Isolationists are correct to point out more than many American troops were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq and that those wars were ill-conceived and perfunctorily executed. But this isn’t the same. The plan is not to send scores of ground troops to occupy the country.

If an American B-52 can drop a huge bomb on Fordow and destroy it, or the threat of that happening means an ironclad agreement in which independent monitors can have cameras that check to make sure Iran does not re-build/activate its program, that is peace through strength. This would more likely prevent World War III, not cause it. Fear mongers predicting Russia and China’s involvement are starting to see that isn’t happening.

People respect those who can make tough decisions on the hot seat, not those who sit on their tuchus, wondering what the future will bring. Failure breeds failure, and after Oct. 7, enemies of Israel saw the Jewish state was wobbly. But success also breeds success. The beeper-pager operation showed great creativity and skill as did the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Iran’s evil regime thought Oct. 7 could be the beginning of the end of Israel and ironically, it may have started a chain reaction that will be the end of the Islamic Republic of Iran, or at least an end to its nuclear program.

If the Iranian regime was logical, after seeing its proxies smoked, it would take President Trump’s timetable of 60 days to negotiate seriously. It is true that Trump ripped up Obama’s deal. But countries have to make decisions based on its security needs, not emotions. Iran likely thought it could stall for time and after not six, but maybe 10 rounds of negotiations, Iran could announce it had a nuclear weapon. Such a scenario would have been doubly gratifying for Iran. It would have given it great stature to have outfoxed President Trump as well as Netanyahu, who has made it his life’s mission to prevent Israel from getting a nuclear weapon.

The talk of America losing standing in the world over this is total nonsense. America need not worry about Europe’s pointless calls for ceasefire. It needs to worry about China, Russia and North Korea.

Recall it was said if Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem, there would be a war. Several days before the 2016 election, David Freidman looked me in the eyes and said Trump would move the embassy and there would be no war. He was right. There was talk that if Trump killed Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, there would be war. Wrong again. It was said if Israel attacked Iran, it would be obliterated by a barrage of ballistic missiles. Wrong again — so far.

Iran, perhaps hearing the banging of the drum of isolationists in the MAGA camp, let its military leaders sleep in their residences, not thinking they could be at risk. This was a crucial error.

Israel has tasted the poison of wishful thinking and no longer wishes to drink from that cup. Vivian Silver, who hoped for a two-state solution and would drive Palestinians from Gaza to doctor’s appointments was murdered all the same on Oct. 7. The idea that being kind to someone who wants to kill you will make them love you is noble but not based in reality. This is not to say anything Silver did was wrong by any means — she showed what it is like to be an example of a good person, but Hamas showed it does not care. That doesn’t mean Israelis should not reach out to Palestinians and vice versa-they should. But it means Hamas, the Iranian regime, Hezbollah or any other death cult must be dealt with or made to change their ways. It won’t happen from coffee and cake.

Stopping the threat of Iran is precisely “America first” and besides the nuclear threat, the ballistic missile threat must not be allowed. Carlson, Owens, Smith and the band of the brainless can use their dog whistling instruments, but it will largely fall upon deaf ears. The more Israel and Trump show strength, the more hope there is for a brighter Middle East. It is no secret that Trump and Netanyahu have flaws. But they may exemplify the prophecy that those who bless the Jews will be blessed and he who curses the Jews will be cursed.

It is also true that when there is a regime change, a worse leader can arise, but once someone is sworn to your murder, perhaps another option is needed if a new policy is not undertaken by the leader.

Ironically, some gave Trump no credit for the Abraham Accords and blasted him recently, saying he only cared about a Nobel Peace Prize. He may still get one should he orchestrate peace between Iran and Israel.

The Torah teaches “Haba Lehargecha, Haskem L’Hargo” if someone comes to kill you must rise up and kill them. You don’t have to wait till a nuke is operational. President Bill Clinton had the chance to kill Osama Bin Laden in 1998, and he chose not to. Israel, a country the size of New Jersey, could not afford to let Syria get a nuclear weapon, and in 1981, Menachem Begin took out the facility. Israel was publicly condemned and privately thanked. I interviewed former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who told me it was a tough but necessary decision to bomb the Syrian nuclear plant in 2007. Israel was publicly condemned and privately thanked.

But Iran is not the same. Unlike the other two countries, it had the ability to fire hundreds of ballistic rockets against Israel. Unlike the other countries, Iran knows the people have not forgotten the beating of Masha Amini by the morality police for not wearing a hijab. She was found dead. It is also not the same in that Israel will likely need American assistance to destroy Fordow.

There are those who argue that America should not be the policeman of the world and, like an ostrich, should bury its head in the sand. Unfortunately, many other countries will stand by until it is too late. Evildoers bank on others to stay on the sidelines and are both empowered and inspired by isolationists.

We wish that no civilians of any country, of any religion or nationality would die. The blood of every innocent person is precious. But Jewish blood must not be seen to be cheap. Isolationists would love to show big beams of daylight between America and Israel. But if things continue as they appear to, it will be lights out for these people’s intellectual dreams.

Trump no doubt heard advice of different people and came to the astute conclusion that people like Mark Levin speak from the deep waters of experience and sensibility, while people like Carlson, Smith and Owens speak from the shallow pool of an ego that must be basted like a Thanksgiving turkey. Thankfully the three of them have been hung out to dry.

And as we are only 80 years removed from the Holocaust, we must remember when people promise to wipe us off the map, we should hear their words not as bluffing hyperbole, but as if they are under oath and have sworn on their Bible.

The way to prevent a World War is to project power. You may have seen Jon Stewart or others mock the notion of “escalating to de-escalate” as counterintuitive, but it is actually the most logical precept.

China with designs on Taiwan, is watching. North Korea, with a desire to take over South Korea, is watching.

Iran had banked on isolationist fools that would argue military action would only encourage it to get the bomb. This “logic” is akin to watching someone plan to kill you for years, who says he wants to kill you, has paid his friends to kill your family members, and then when they sharpen their knives, you decide it is better to ignore them because if you fight back, they might try to kill you. This is the thinking of a child that lives in cartoon land.

If isolationists took a look in the mirror, they’d realize that their naivete more likely invites World War III in the door, while decisive action that results in tragic deaths in the short term saves more lives in the long term and decreases the chance of a world war.