Jew-Haters May Be Racists And Bigots, But They’re Also Losers

Has anyone noticed that the more we expose, condemn and complain about antisemitism, the worse it gets?

Jews are supposed to be smart investors, but when it comes to fighting Jew-hatred, our brains seem to have frozen.

Take the classic case of Jew-hating grafitti. As soon as we spot one, all communal hell breaks loose. An army of activists is mobilized to make sure the word gets out about “yet another example” of the scourge of antisemitism.

“There’s no place for such hate in our society,” high-minded community leaders and politicians somberly intone.

But who are they kidding?

There’s nothing in our constitution that forbids hate. You’re allowed to hate anyone you want. There’s also no such thing as a right to not be offended.

And yet, we’re stuck with this unchallenged assumption that if only we get the word out about the rise in Jew-hatred, somehow, that will help reduce the incidents and make us safer.

Who are we kidding?

When will we acknowledge that our massive campaign to highlight the rise in antisemitism has backfired and only normalized the hatred?

How do I know? I read the news. So do you. The facts are too painful: the more we spend, the worse it gets.

And the spending only goes up. I’ve read the countless fundraising pitches telling donors things are “worse than ever” and their money is now needed “more than ever”?

You know what we need more than ever?

We need a way of humiliating Jew-haters.

Instead of giving them the attention they crave, instead of adding to their sense of self-importance, we need to crush their souls.

When we try to censor them, we play into their hands and turn them into free speech martyrs. And we become free speech killers.

On top of that, we end up looking weak, as if we’re afraid of Jew-haters and need protection.

Guess what? The weaker we look, the more hated we become.

We need to shake once and for all this fantasy that the world will show us some sympathy if only we can show them how hated we are. They won’t. We have decades of hard experience.

We must stop trying to explain ourselves.

We must stop agonizing over whether Jew-hatred is worse on the left or right, or commission more studies to monitor how bad things are getting.

We know things are bad. Let’s focus on our response.

There’s only one response to Jew-haters: you’re losers.

Yes, Jew-haters are losers, and Zionist-haters are losers.

If we catch one of those hateful grafitti messages, let’s paint the word “loser” right over it.

THEN we can alert the media.

Let’s let the world know that those who hate us are losers and not worry about whether they will agree.

Sure, Jew-haters are also liars and racists and bigots, but they hear that all the time. They don’t hear “loser”. Loser stings.

Let’s hand out “Jew haters are losers” T-shirts to Jewish college students who feel under siege. Bottom line: any time we mention antisemitism, we should mention that Jew-haters are losers. It’s the humiliation they deserve.

This is not just a marketing strategy, it’s also largely true. Anyone who expends so much energy focusing all their rage on Jews is indeed a loser.

Anyone who expends so much energy focusing all their rage on Jews is a loser. You know what America hates? It hates losers.

Jews are the LAST group it should hate.

Why? Because we’re winners. Because we hate playing victims. Because we love America.

It’s time Jews stop whining and start winning.