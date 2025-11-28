Tucker’s Real Blunder Was Not Challenging Fuentes

Extremists don’t scare me. If I were offered an interview with the head of Hamas or Hezbollah, I wouldn’t dare reject it on account that I’d be platforming bigots and antisemites. On the contrary: I would use the interview to expose their bigotry.

That’s why I’m troubled by this idea that one should never engage with Hitler-loving racists like Nick Fuentes. Tucker Carlson’s highly publicized interview with Fuentes a few weeks ago was blasted because he “normalized” a bigot. But his real blunder was not challenging that bigotry. He just sat there like an affable and curious idiot, oblivious to the dark side of his guest.

On those conditions, no wonder people blasted Fuentes’s appearance.

That’s not the way free speech is supposed to work. If Fuentes had the freedom to spew his hatred and ignorance, Tucker had the freedom to expose him. By not doing that, Tucker betrayed not just his audience but his profession.

There was a time when extremists and controversial figures were routinely exposed by fearless journalists.

The best of that class was William Buckley Jr., who took on all comers on his show, “Firing Line.”

Buckley was an avowed conservative. He didn’t hide it. What made him stand out, however, was his courage to engage with guests who were his ideological opposites. He didn’t just interview them; he confronted them with facts, firmly but politely, compelling them to explain themselves.

Among the many controversial figures he took on were Eldridge Cleaver, a prominent leader of the Black Panther Party; George Wallace, a staunch segregationist and former Governor of Alabama; William Shockley, a physicist and controversial eugenicist known for his bigoted theories on race and intelligence; and Noam Chomsky, a linguist and political activist who frequently criticized American foreign policy and imperialism.

Buckley also invited prominent communist voices as well as leftist hippies like Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac, characters who were galaxies away from his conservative sensibility.

The point is: Buckley was the ultimate champion of free speech. He understood that free speech doesn’t mean running away from speech you don’t like; it means standing your ground and confronting it.

The tragedy of our times is that we don’t have any Buckleys who can take on our extremists. Instead, we have podcasters with huge audiences who allow Holocaust deniers and other snake oil salesmen to get away with whatever crap they’re peddling.

Hey, we’re just having a conversation! is their favorite excuse.

Of course, because these one-sided conversations significantly boost their audiences and revenues, who needs to change anything? Why do one’s homework to challenge lies when one’s audience keeps growing?

The result is that we’re shrinking into a crouch of censorship, which has had the opposite of the intended effect. Because we’re shying away from confronting extremist voices directly, we’ve allowed them to roam freely through the sewers of social media and brainwash millions of followers.

We need Youtube clips where racists like Fuentes are embarrassed by the truth; where they’re forced to stumble to explain their most hateful rhetoric; and where, for example, a smart interviewer confronts their anti-Israel animus with hard facts on Israel’s value to America.

Before the days of social media, these dark forces were mostly underground. Today, with their tens of millions of followers, they’re exponentially more visible and dangerous. Staying away from them won’t reduce their impact.

I can only imagine what someone like Buckley would do today with a racist bigot like Fuentes or a genocidal terrorist like a Hamas leader. I know one thing for sure: He’d know exactly what to ask them.