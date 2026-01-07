What Happened to the American Dream?

The new year, whether secular or Jewish, offers us a chance to pause and thoughtfully consider the values we want to uphold as a society. Often, our nostalgia for eras past is less about the styles or trends and more about a yearning for the shared sense of collective responsibility that once bound communities together — an ethos that stands in contrast to the modern emphasis on rugged individualism. In this spirit, the timeless wisdom of the biblical passage, “and you should love your neighbor as yourself,” reminds us that the strength of a society is reflected not only in the achievements of individuals but in the compassion and support we extend to one another.

The American Dream has long stood as a beacon of hope, promising prosperity, opportunity and upward mobility to all. Central to this vision is the social contract, a mutual agreement between citizens and their government to uphold the common good and ensure a fair, inclusive society. Yet, over the past 40 years, this contract has been steadily eroded by a profound mismatch between the economic security once provided by access to housing, education and healthcare, and the realities facing today’s middle class.

One of the most visible signs of the American Dream’s decline is the disconnect between housing prices and median household income. Homeownership, once the cornerstone of middle-class stability, now feels unattainable for millions. The relentless rise in real estate costs has outpaced wage growth, pushing families into rental markets that are equally unaffordable and unstable. To realign housing prices with median income, policymakers must prioritize measures such as expanding affordable housing programs, incentivizing responsible development in urban and rural areas, and reforming zoning laws that restrict supply. Tax incentives for first-time buyers and community land trusts can empower families to build equity while preventing speculative bubbles.

Education is the engine of social mobility and innovation. Treating an educated workforce as a public good, rather than a privilege reserved for the wealthy, is essential for a thriving democracy and economy. Unfortunately, access to quality education is increasingly determined by wealth, with predatory student loan practices trapping graduates in cycles of debt. The current student loan system restricts opportunity and undermines the social contract. Restoring bankruptcy rights to student loans is a critical step toward fairness, allowing individuals who have fallen on hard times to reset and rebuild in line with how all other forms of consumer debt are treated in bankruptcy court.

Healthcare in America is plagued by high costs and uneven access, often prioritizing profit over patient well-being. The consequences are dire: preventable illnesses, delayed treatment and medical bankruptcies undermine both individual lives and collective prosperity. True healthcare reform demands a shift toward prevention and cures, with affordable coverage for all. This means strengthening public health initiatives, incentivizing research into cures for chronic conditions and eliminating barriers to preventive care. Policies must be designed to put patients first, ensuring that no one faces financial ruin because of illness.

Working families, particularly women, face stark choices between career advancement and caregiving responsibilities. The lack of affordable childcare and comprehensive family leave policies perpetuates gender inequality and limits economic participation. Reform must focus on making high-quality childcare affordable and accessible, so no parent is forced to choose between their livelihood and their children’s well-being.

As artificial intelligence accelerates automation, we face the specter of a jobless boom where economic growth benefits a shrinking elite while millions are left behind. Without robust social protections and economic reforms, AI could deepen inequality, creating a new kind of societal feudalization in which opportunity is inherited, not earned, and social mobility is stifled. The growing divide between the prosperous and the struggling, otherwise known as the “k-shaped” economy, threatens the very fabric of our nation. If left unchecked, these trends will entrench privilege, erode community, and undermine the promise of the American Dream.

Restoring the spirit of the social contract is not a matter of nostalgia, but of survival and renewal. Over the past 40 years, America’s foundational promise has been fractured by the decoupling of economic security from essential pillars such as housing, education, and healthcare. Only by reaffirming our commitment to shared prosperity can we ensure that innovation and progress serve all, not just the fortunate few.

Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.