Taking Down Maduro Good for the Jews

The Trump administration notched a major foreign policy victory with the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Mr. Maduro illegally seized power and engaged in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking. Thousands more Americans died from Maduro’s reign than they did from Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda. Like the 1989 capture of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, the takedown of Maduro and his wife was successful, moral, ethical, constitutional and perfectly within the bounds of international law.

The usual critics attacked President Donald Trump under the “Orange Man Bad” doctrine that requires hating everything Trump says and does simply because he says and does it. Their arguments were too unserious to dignify. “No Kings” protesters ignored Venezuelans dancing in the streets while lamenting the capture of a murderous dictator king. Leftists’ commitment to human rights remains subjective and totally dependent on the humans’ political ideology.

Even some on the right, myself included, expressed concerns in the opposite direction. Giving Maduro a civilian trial has significant risks. One liberal judge could dismiss the case. One leftist mayor or attorney general could sabotage the grand jury or trial jury. Some New York elected officials simply hate Trump more than Maduro. They could be tempted to put party before country just to deny Trump a win. Trump may have been better off having Maduro killed, turned over to the Venezuelan people for rendition, or at least put in Guantanamo Bay. Instead, Maduro has countless appeals.

Nevertheless, the takedown of Maduro is good news for the civilized world. It is also good news for Jews.

On the surface, Latin America is far less dangerous to Israel and Jews than Middle East dictatorships such as Iran are. In reality, Maduro broke diplomatic ties with Israel. He repeatedly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza. Maduro cozied up to the Iranian mullahs due to the Venezuelan dictator’s inability to export his own oil.

Venezuelans in South Florida share a common bond with Jews. Both cultures understand the terror the other has faced. When there is a pro-Israel rally in Miami, the Israelis often turn out 1,000 people or more. The Cubans then show up with another 20-30,000 people. Tricked-out pickup trucks proudly wave American, Israeli and Cuban flags while blaring a mix of patriotic American music and Hebrew and Spanish dance songs. While smaller in number than the Cubans, South Florida Venezuelans join in the revelry.

Jews have a history of developing warm relations with people seeking freedom. The most recent example is Israel’s diplomatic embrace of the new breakaway nation of Somaliland. Nations that prefer trade relations over anti-Western terrorist acrimony tend to like America and Israel. Nations that escape communism and embrace capitalism tend to prosper. Like Cuba, Venezuela was a prosperous nation before Communism destroyed the economy. Normalized trade relations with the West would benefit Venezuela and Israel. The potential for partnerships would be as overflowing as Venezuelan oil and Israeli technological knowledge.

Even Jews in Western nations face threats to their survival whenever Communists, socialists and Islamists gain political power. From London to New York City, mayors with an open hostility toward Jews create a dangerous climate for Jewish existence. Areas such as Florida with a politically significant number of people opposed to Communism and Islamism provide a much safer haven for Jews.

Most importantly, the overthrow of Maduro has Iran’s mullahs quaking in their boots. Regime change in Iran would be a global game-changer. Iranian people are protesting in the streets against the mullahs. Iranian proxies Hamas and Hezbollah are alive but weakened. Losing Venezuela would be another blow to Iran. Cautious Jewish optimism is justified.

Twenty-twenty-five was a tough year for Jews, from Australia to Ivy League universities. It is far too early to celebrate, but the beginning of 2026 offers the potential for a serious Philosemitic renaissance.

Eric Golub is a retired stockbrokerage and oil professional living in Los Angeles.