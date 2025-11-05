Jew Hatred on the Right

“In the last six months, I’ve seen more antisemitism on the right than I had in my entire life.”

Last week, one of our nation’s most influential political leaders offered that assessment to an outraged audience of Jewish Americans. The speaker was not progressive icon Bernie Sanders or Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer talking to a Jewish Voice for Peace gathering. Rather, the warning was being offered by conservative Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at the opening session of the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit.

The outbreak of Mamdani-mania in New York City’s mayor’s race has heightened the visibility of the increased hostility directed at the American Jewish community from the political left since the Hamas terrorist attacks that began the partially concluded Gaza War 25 months ago. This progressive anger bedeviled both Joe Biden’s administration and Kamala Harris’ campaign to replace him: it has even turned against an admired ally like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has faced friendly fire for her occasional efforts at conciliation between pro and anti-Israel partisans.

But just as anti-Zionism from the left too often oozes into overt antisemitism, the equally extreme nationalism from ultra-conservatives on the far right frequently manifests itself as equally noxious bigotry against the Jewish people. We were reminded of the bipartisan nature of our challenge last week when MAGA-adjacent podcaster Tucker Carlson fawned over avowed racist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for an extended interview on his podcast in whish Fuentes was provided a welcoming platform for him to outline his noxious views about the obstacle that “organized Jewry in America” presented to national unity and his assessment that Christian supporters of Israel have been “seized by this brain virus.”

Cruz was not the only Republican notable to denounce either Fuentes in particular or antisemitism in general, although many of those who followed him to the podium minimized the presence of such bigotry in GOP ranks and argued that it was much more prevalent among Democrats. But even RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks pointed to the festering challenge, telling reporters that “We are at this point in what I would consider sort of the early stages of an undeclared civil war within the Republican Party as it relates to Israel and antisemitism and the Jewish community.”

But Cruz went much further than many of his more timid colleagues. He alluded to a more specific generational challenge that Republicans face on this issue, as younger conservatives seem to be more drawn into suspicion and antagonism toward Israel than their parents and grandparents, who came of political age during Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush’s presidencies. Even Donald Trump’s fervent support of Israel may only be providing short-term protection against what appears to be a rising tide of anti-Zionism among his younger loyalists.

In his remarks, Cruz alluded to the growing problem. “We are seeing young Christians and young evangelicals turning against Israel,” said Cruz, who argued that antisemitic ideas are spreading among young Americans through social media and warned that rising support for isolationism contributed to the broad ideological shifts on the issue. But he also pointed out that there “is also a theological argument” being made on the Christian right against Jews.

Vice President JD Vance has faced strong criticism for his failure to correct a student who asserted that “Not only does their religion not agree with ours, but also openly supports the prosecution of ours.” Vance was also condemned for implying at the same event of young activists that previous U.S. presidents were “controlled by Israel.” In both cases, it appeared that the vice president chose not to confront blatant anti-Zionist and antisemitic prejudice to an audience that might not have been receptive to such a pushback.

The generation gap over Israel is not the sole province of conservatives, of course. Young progressives have turned against Israel in equally alarming numbers. Once again, American Jews are left to the inescapable conclusion that we must prepare for a two-front fight against ideological extremes on both sides, one that appears to be growing rather than diminishing.

Dan Schnur is the U.S. Politics Editor for the Jewish Journal. He teaches courses in politics, communications, and leadership at UC Berkeley, USC and Pepperdine. He hosts the monthly webinar “The Dan Schnur Political Report” for the Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall. Follow Dan’s work at www.danschnurpolitics.com.