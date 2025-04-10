Moment in Time: “Passover – Teaching how to Ask Questions”

Dear all,

We started teaching Maya and Eli the Four Questions of Passover just as they were learning to talk. (This photo is from last year’s Seder as they stood to sing them).

Four Questions…. Judaism requires us to teach our children to how ask from the youngest age. And while there is a script to the Passover questions, the true purpose is to elicit additional questions.

Questions about life.

Questions about history.

Questions about God.

Questions about freedom.

And yes …. Questions about politics.

Some questions might make us uncomfortable. And that’s ok. The entire Seder is a metaphor, after all, of synthesizing a variety of realities.

We mix bitter with sweet. We dip leafy greens in salty water, We break matzah and bring together generations.

And so, we continue to ask.

May this Passover be our moment in time to journey toward answers.

Ron, Maya, Eli, and I wish you all a season of goodness,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro