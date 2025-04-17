Exploring Antarctica’s Penguins with Quark Expeditions

WATCH MY INTERVIEW with FABRICE:

A Life Dedicated to Penguins

Bringing Penguins to Life Onboard and Onshore

The Ultimate Antarctic Experience with Quark Expeditions

A True Polar Explorer

An Unforgettable Encounter

What is it like to travel to Antarctica? 60+ videos to show you my expedition with penguins, seals, whales, SUP and my polar plunge!

Thank you tofor making my dream of not only stepping on my seventh continent but also hula-hooping there come true. I sailed south of the Antarctic circle on Quark Ultramarine with Fabrice Genevois, the Penguinologist Who Brings Antarctica to Life!For over three decades, Fabrice Genevois has been sharing his deep passion for penguins, seabirds, and the polar regions with travelers from around the world. As a French expedition guide, marine biology presenter, and ornithology expert, Fabrice has spent 31 years with Quark Expeditions, making him one of the most experienced and engaging voices in Antarctic exploration. His knowledge, combined with his ability to captivate audiences, makes him an unforgettable part of any voyage to the White Continent.Fabrice has been studying penguins since 1987, earning his PhD in ornithology with a focus on these fascinating creatures. His love for penguins extends beyond research—he is also an accomplished author, having written multiple books, including a coffee table photo book, a bird identification guide, and even a children’s book series based on a true story from Antarctica about Toby the Polar Pig. His book Penguins 101 is particularly useful for travelers, offering a Q&A-style introduction to these charismatic birds, helping visitors prepare for their expedition and understand what they’re seeing in the field.Aboard the Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine, Fabrice introduced passengers to the three species of penguins they would encounter—Chinstrap, Gentoo, and Adélie. Of these, the Adélie is the most iconic, as it is found only in Antarctica. Not every expedition gets to see their colonies, as it depends on conditions, making every sighting a privilege.His lectures onboard are both informative and entertaining, offering insights into penguin behavior and why people find them so mesmerizing. “Penguins are a reflection of ourselves,” he explains. “They are bipedal, social, they argue, they cheat, and they make us smile.” Whether watching them nest, care for their chicks, or take their first swim, every stage of their life is captivating.Fabrice also dispels common misconceptions about penguins, explaining their evolutionary journey. They are birds, despite having lost the ability to fly—something that actually benefits them, as it allows them to be stronger swimmers. He describes how their feathers have adapted to reduce drag underwater, and early explorers thought they were reptiles. “Penguins are living dinosaurs, just like all birds,” he says.What sets Quark Expeditions apart, according to Fabrice, is the way they connect the learning experience onboard with what passengers see onshore. After hearing about penguin behavior in a lecture, guests can walk up to a colony and immediately recognize what’s happening. This deepens the experience, making it far more than just sightseeing—it’s about truly understanding and appreciating the ecosystem.When asked what travelers can do to help protect penguins, Fabrice highlights the threats faced by species outside of Antarctica, particularly in South Africa, where oil spills and human encroachment have put African penguins at risk. While Antarctic penguins are relatively safe due to their remote habitat, supporting conservation efforts and being mindful of our environmental impact is crucial.Fabrice doesn’t just specialize in Antarctica—he also guides expeditions in the Arctic, including Greenland and Svalbard, where he introduces travelers to another world of seabirds, including puffins. His knowledge spans both polar regions, making him a true ambassador for these fragile environments. When asked about his own bucket list, Fabrice is ready to return to the sub-Antarctic islands of New Zealand to see the crested penguins and the Rockhopper at the National Parks.Being onboard with Fabrice was a true privilege. His passion and depth of knowledge made every landing more meaningful, and his approachable nature meant guests could always ask him questions and learn more. One of the best aspects of a Quark Expeditions journey is that you can chat with all the guides and lecturers, making the experience incredibly personal.And, of course, I’ll never forget the moment Fabrice helped me film myself hula-hooping at the southernmost post office in the world—Damoy Point! It was a full-circle moment in more ways than one, as I reflected on this incredible journey to my seventh continent.Antarctica is extraordinary, but it’s people like Fabrice Genevois who make it truly unforgettable.: 30 years with Quark Expeditions since 1993 Fabrice is a French biologist with a special interest in wildlife of the Polar Regions. As an expert in ornithology, he firmly believes that birds are an inexhaustible source of wonder as well as a great excuse to travel. His experience in the Polar Regions began in 1989, when he spent 18 months working as a field researcher of seabirds and marine mammals on the remote, subantarctic Kerguelen Islands. His work on the breeding behavior of the blue petrel led to the publication of several scientific papers on pair formation and mate choice in the context of sexual selection. In the early 90s, he began working as a field guide and lecturer on Quark Expeditions icebreakers, leading trips for bird lovers to the Antarctic Peninsula, the Weddell and the Ross seas in Antarctica, as well as the famous Northeast and Northwest passages in the high Arctic. Fabrice is the author of “The Wildlife of the Polar Regions”, and co-author of the “Field guide to the Birds and Mammals of the Antarctic and Southern Ocean”. More recently, he published two illustrated books on Seabird Biology and Ecology. His last book deals with the Ecology of Sea Ice and the consequences of sea ice decline in the context of climate change. When he is not traveling in the Polar Regions, Fabrice enjoys riding his horses in the countryside of central France and conducts field research on birds with the Museum of Natural History in Paris.