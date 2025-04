BRAVE-ish wins International Impact Book Award

“Your exceptional talent, dedication, and creativity have set you apart in a competitive field… This award is a testament to the impact your work has made in the literary world. Your story, your voice, and your commitment to excellence have resonated with readers and judges alike, and we are proud to celebrate your success.”

2025 International Impact Book Awards —Travel

—Travel 2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards

– North American Book Awards 2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel

– Nonfiction Memoir Travel 2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association

– Nonfiction Authors Association 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction

– Non-fiction 2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration

– Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration 2024 Readers’ Favorite Honorable Mention – Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre

– Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre 2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction

– Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction 2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman

– Best Book for The Strong Woman 2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help

MORE AWARDS FOR BRAVE-ish

My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards

My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites

I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!

Learn with LISA: Travel Writer 101

Beyond these prestigious awards, Brave-ish has also gained recognition in top publications. It was featured in as one of "10 New Books We Can't Wait to Read This Fall" and recognized in list. Additionally, I have won nine awards in The Southern California Journalism Awards and the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism (NAEJ) Awards. From Gold to Jingle: Celebrating My Awards and Two Years with The BookFest I'm thrilled to share that my work has received recognition at The BookFest, earning both a Gold and a Silver award. The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.