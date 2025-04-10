Hineini, “We are fully present,” honoring important and pivotal women in the formation of our history, role models of values and action, inspirational human beings who helped to shape the narrative of our past, transforming their darkness and redeeming their exile.
BRAVE-ish wins International Impact Book Award
Lisa Ellen Niver
MORE AWARDS FOR BRAVE-ishBRAVE-ish has received a Gold Medal in the INSPIRATIONAL category of the 2024 North American Book Awards. My book Brave-ish has received its ninth award, earning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Inspirational category of the 2024 North American Book Awards.
BRAVE-ish wins READER’S FAVORITE Women’s Genre!From Gold to Jingle: Celebrating My Awards and Two Years with The BookFest I’m thrilled to share that my work has received recognition at The BookFest, earning both a Gold and a Silver award. Click here to see the TWO AWARDS that my memoir, BRAVE-ish, won! Congratulations! The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest’s mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
My memoir, Brave-ish, is a 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards First Place Winner for Uplifting & Inspiring Non-Fiction and Memoir!
BRAVE-ish is a Nonfiction Gold Book Awards Winner
BRAVE-ish is a winner: 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award
Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help
Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman
My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards
My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites
I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!North American Book Awards 2024
