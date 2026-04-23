What is Meant by Israel’s Right to Exist as a Jewish Nation

In recent weeks, a chorus of podcasters and political candidates has affected confusion about what it means for Israel to exist as a Jewish state. The question is posed as though it were profound, even disqualifying. It is neither. The answer rests on principles the international community has spent a century embedding into law: indigenous rights and national self-determination. In honor of Israel’s Independence Day, let me explain what those principles actually say.
Self-determination is the collective expression of the same liberty we recognize in individuals. If a person has the right to shape his own life, a people bound by shared history, culture, language, religion and memory has a parallel right to shape its common life. A civilization is not a random collection of individuals. It has a legitimate interest in preserving and governing itself where it is rooted.
That claim is stronger still when the people in question seeks self-rule not in some arbitrary territory, but in the land bound up with its origins, sacred texts and national development over millennia. And it becomes urgent when the alternative is permanent dependence on others who do not share, and may not protect, that people’s interests, .i.e. when it is a safeguard against erasure.
The Jewish people fits this framework exactly: an ancient and continuous civilization with a distinct language, religion and culture, tied to a homeland that has remained central in law, liturgy, and collective memory for thousands of years. This is not a claim of Jewish exceptionalism. It is a claim of Jewish equality. The same principle has been recognized for dozens of peoples in the modern world. It is black-letter international law.
Article 1(2) of the U.N. Charter identifies among the organization’s central purposes respect for “the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.” Article 1 of both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights states plainly: “All peoples have the right of self-determination.” In fact the International Court of Justice, in East Timor, called self-determination “one of the essential principles of contemporary international law.”
The U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples makes the point even more directly. Article 3 affirms that indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination. Article 26(1) ties that right explicitly to the land: “Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired.”
The Jewish people have maintained continuous presence in the Land of Israel since antiquity. The Hebrew language, now spoken again as a living tongue, originated there. The entire structure of Jewish religious life is organized around that geography: the holidays track its agricultural calendar, the prayers face its holy city, the texts are saturated with its landscape. When the modern Zionist movement sought to reconstitute Jewish national life in the late-19th century, it was not a foreign power planting a flag in someone else’s soil. It was a people, displaced repeatedly by empire, from Babylon to Rome to the Ottomans, exercising the same indigenous right to return to traditional lands that the international community recognizes for peoples everywhere.
When the modern Zionist movement sought to reconstitute Jewish national life in the late-19th century, it was not a foreign power planting a flag in someone else’s soil.
The League of Nations confirmed this explicitly in the 1922 Mandate for Palestine, which acknowledged “the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine” and called for securing the establishment of the Jewish national home there. That was not the invention of a new right. It was formal recognition of an ancient and legally cognizable one. As Winston Churchill, then secretary of state for the colonies, explained, “When it is asked what is meant by the development of the Jewish National Home in Palestine, it may be answered that it is not the imposition of a Jewish nationality upon the inhabitants of Palestine … but the further development of the existing Jewish community … [I]n order that this community should have the best prospect of free development … it is essential that it should know that it is in Palestine as of right and not on sufferance.”
A Jewish state is simply a state in which the Jewish people exercises self-determination: where the national language, calendar, symbols, and public culture reflect Jewish civilization, and where Jews everywhere have a guaranteed refuge. It does not mean a state without minorities, without civil rights, or without obligations to all its citizens. Israel’s Declaration of Independence promised “complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex.”
Of course, self-determination must be balanced against minority rights and other legal obligations. No serious defender of Israel disputes that. But the need for balance does not erase the underlying right. It merely defines its lawful exercise.
That is why the supposed confusion is not really confusion at all. The question is asked not to clarify but to delegitimize, to suggest that Jewish nationhood is uniquely suspect and must clear a moral hurdle no other nation is asked to face. No one demands that France justify its French character, or Japan its Japanese one, or the many states whose constitutions privilege a national religion explain their basic legitimacy. Only the Jewish state is routinely required to defend the very idea of its existence. The demand for a special accounting is itself the obvious tell.
So the answer is the same as it has always been: A Jewish state means what international law has long recognized, what the moral logic of self-determination requires, and what the law of indigenous rights confirms. The two-thousand-year-old hope of a free people, indigenous to its land, governing itself there. Nothing more. Nothing less.
Mark Goldfeder is CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center and a law professor at Touro Law School. Follow him on X @markgoldfeder
What is Meant by Israel’s Right to Exist as a Jewish Nation
Mark Goldfeder
In recent weeks, a chorus of podcasters and political candidates has affected confusion about what it means for Israel to exist as a Jewish state. The question is posed as though it were profound, even disqualifying. It is neither. The answer rests on principles the international community has spent a century embedding into law: indigenous rights and national self-determination. In honor of Israel’s Independence Day, let me explain what those principles actually say.
Self-determination is the collective expression of the same liberty we recognize in individuals. If a person has the right to shape his own life, a people bound by shared history, culture, language, religion and memory has a parallel right to shape its common life. A civilization is not a random collection of individuals. It has a legitimate interest in preserving and governing itself where it is rooted.
That claim is stronger still when the people in question seeks self-rule not in some arbitrary territory, but in the land bound up with its origins, sacred texts and national development over millennia. And it becomes urgent when the alternative is permanent dependence on others who do not share, and may not protect, that people’s interests, .i.e. when it is a safeguard against erasure.
The Jewish people fits this framework exactly: an ancient and continuous civilization with a distinct language, religion and culture, tied to a homeland that has remained central in law, liturgy, and collective memory for thousands of years. This is not a claim of Jewish exceptionalism. It is a claim of Jewish equality. The same principle has been recognized for dozens of peoples in the modern world. It is black-letter international law.
Article 1(2) of the U.N. Charter identifies among the organization’s central purposes respect for “the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.” Article 1 of both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights states plainly: “All peoples have the right of self-determination.” In fact the International Court of Justice, in East Timor, called self-determination “one of the essential principles of contemporary international law.”
The U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples makes the point even more directly. Article 3 affirms that indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination. Article 26(1) ties that right explicitly to the land: “Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired.”
The Jewish people have maintained continuous presence in the Land of Israel since antiquity. The Hebrew language, now spoken again as a living tongue, originated there. The entire structure of Jewish religious life is organized around that geography: the holidays track its agricultural calendar, the prayers face its holy city, the texts are saturated with its landscape. When the modern Zionist movement sought to reconstitute Jewish national life in the late-19th century, it was not a foreign power planting a flag in someone else’s soil. It was a people, displaced repeatedly by empire, from Babylon to Rome to the Ottomans, exercising the same indigenous right to return to traditional lands that the international community recognizes for peoples everywhere.
The League of Nations confirmed this explicitly in the 1922 Mandate for Palestine, which acknowledged “the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine” and called for securing the establishment of the Jewish national home there. That was not the invention of a new right. It was formal recognition of an ancient and legally cognizable one. As Winston Churchill, then secretary of state for the colonies, explained, “When it is asked what is meant by the development of the Jewish National Home in Palestine, it may be answered that it is not the imposition of a Jewish nationality upon the inhabitants of Palestine … but the further development of the existing Jewish community … [I]n order that this community should have the best prospect of free development … it is essential that it should know that it is in Palestine as of right and not on sufferance.”
A Jewish state is simply a state in which the Jewish people exercises self-determination: where the national language, calendar, symbols, and public culture reflect Jewish civilization, and where Jews everywhere have a guaranteed refuge. It does not mean a state without minorities, without civil rights, or without obligations to all its citizens. Israel’s Declaration of Independence promised “complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex.”
Of course, self-determination must be balanced against minority rights and other legal obligations. No serious defender of Israel disputes that. But the need for balance does not erase the underlying right. It merely defines its lawful exercise.
That is why the supposed confusion is not really confusion at all. The question is asked not to clarify but to delegitimize, to suggest that Jewish nationhood is uniquely suspect and must clear a moral hurdle no other nation is asked to face. No one demands that France justify its French character, or Japan its Japanese one, or the many states whose constitutions privilege a national religion explain their basic legitimacy. Only the Jewish state is routinely required to defend the very idea of its existence. The demand for a special accounting is itself the obvious tell.
So the answer is the same as it has always been: A Jewish state means what international law has long recognized, what the moral logic of self-determination requires, and what the law of indigenous rights confirms. The two-thousand-year-old hope of a free people, indigenous to its land, governing itself there. Nothing more. Nothing less.
Mark Goldfeder is CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center and a law professor at Touro Law School. Follow him on X @markgoldfeder
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
What is Meant by Israel’s Right to Exist as a Jewish Nation
Judging by Appearances in Panama
Ban Antisemites from World Cup Soccer
Islam and Jesus: Evaluating Tucker Carlson’s Claim
The Golden Rule: What Does It Mean in Practice?
Israel and America
Why You Should Host a Pesach Sheni Seder This Year
The story of Pesach Sheni reminds us that this is not actually how Jewish law works — not in the Torah, and not now.
From Independence to Blessing – An Open Letter to My Brothers and Sisters in the Diaspora
The Diaspora resembles the shepherd —dynamic, mobile, and less tied to place and land. Israel resembles the farmer — rooted, sovereign, and engaged with land and the challenges of power. The challenge is not to choose one over the other, but to create a balance.
The Essence of Prayer
While prayer and meditation seem similar, they are different. Prayer involves praying to a higher being. Meditation is more about focusing on yourself and your inner dialogue. Together, they can help you become more centered.
Can We Train This Cute Baby Tiger? God and AI
For us today, as for God in Genesis, the question is how to bring out the best in these creatures while limiting the dangers they pose.
Jerusalem
How We Got Here
Part history, part memoir, part farewell letter to her native land, “Stained Glass” tells its agonizing story with restrained anger, but more so, deep sadness.
Casting Our Votes
No endorsements. Just three possibilities to consider as we prepare to navigate an increasingly complicated political landscape before we cast our votes for these three critical offices.
Where Independence Begins: What Israel Understands About Freedom
Israel’s path to independence unfolded under conditions where the outcome remained uncertain until it was achieved. No external mechanism could deliver it cleanly or without cost. It took shape through sustained effort in an environment defined by risk.
Lies in the Air, Facts on the Ground
We sing no matter what. When the hostages were held in Gaza, we sang in their honor. When another week of bad news hits us, we sing. Our singing is our fact on the ground.
✨ Sharing Brave-ish: Connection, Community, and Reinvention with Brandeis Tucson
The Holy See Who Won’t See
People who should know better seem to know absolutely nothing when the stakes are at their highest. The Pope, who is the final arbiter on Catholic teachings, appears to be only vaguely familiar with both Christian and papal history.
Rabbis of LA | For Rabbi Guzik, Being a Rabbi and a Therapist ‘Are the Same Thing’
Second of two parts
Jay Ruderman: Meaningful Activism – Not Intimidation – Makes Change Possible
Jay Ruderman has been an activist his entire life.
It’s Good to Be a Jew
Negativity about Jewish identity can be just as damaging as slander.
Are We Ready for Human Connection Through Glasses?
We’ve never been more physically isolated and in need of human connection. The problem is that Silicon Valley doesn’t make any money when our human connections do not require their gizmos.
The Israel Independence Day Test: Can You Rejoice That Israel Is?
Israel’s 78th Independence Day is an opportunity to defy this political moment and think eternally, existentially, and about your identity.
I Am the Afflicted – A poem for Parsha Tazria Metzora
Who am I who has never given birth
BagelFest West at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Yom HaShoah at Pan Pacific Park
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
A Bisl Torah — But It’s True!
Even if the information is true, one who speaks disparagingly about another is guilty of lashon hara, evil speech.
A Moment in Time: Rooted in Time
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.