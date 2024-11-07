A Moment in Time: “Putting the Peaces (SIC) Together

Dear all,

I’m not going to analyze what happened in our Presidential election this week. There are those far wiser than I who are trying. And, in truth, they can hypothesize and postulate and do many other things that require big words.

And while their finding may hep future candidates, none of it will alter the deep feelings and emotions that so many are experiencing.

All I could do Wednesday morning was sit on the floor with Maya and Eli and continue working on our jigsaw puzzle. And as we placed various pieces into place, I thought about the work ahead, as our nation puts peace into place as well.

It takes building together.

It takes spending time looking and observing and trying and failing.

It takes making sure that we continue to do the right thing each day, especially in the face of uncertainty.

It takes being the presence of affirmation and love.

It takes being trustworthy.

It takes strength – because the real work will begin with us, right here and right now.

Please know – I am here to help put the peaces(sic) together, to listen, to absorb, and to hold you in my heart.

This is only one moment in time. It is not the last, because we will continue to shape the future.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro