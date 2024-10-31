A Moment in Time: “The Leaf that Wanted to Live”

Dear all,
I walked through the leaves
All fallen on the ground
Crunching beneath my feet
A wondrous sound
But one leaf shone bright
Her green still within
She refused to die
And would not give in
“There’s lots more to do”
She whispered
”There so much to see
Before I am withered.”
I gazed at this leaf
And I looked deep inside
For a moment in time
God did not hide.
God spoke through nature
And allowed me to notice
God spoke to my soul.
Breathing a new sense of purpose.
None of us knows
Which day is our last.
So fill each precious moment
The die is not yet cast.
With love and shalom,
Rabbi Zach Shapiro