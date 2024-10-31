fbpx
A Moment in Time: “The Leaf that Wanted to Live”

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

October 31, 2024

Dear all,

I walked through the leaves

All fallen on the ground

Crunching beneath my feet

A wondrous sound

But one leaf shone bright

Her green still within

She refused to die

And would not give in

“There’s lots more to do”

She whispered

”There so much to see

Before I am withered.”

I gazed at this leaf

And I looked deep inside

For a moment in time

God did not hide.

God spoke through nature

And allowed me to notice

God spoke to my soul.

Breathing a new sense of purpose.

None of us knows

Which day is our last.

So fill each precious moment

The die is not yet cast.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

