It’s My Birthday! Niver’s October News 2024

October News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. Want to celebrate with me? Support tikkun olam and make our world a better place. Here are a few organizations doing great work to consider.

Thank you to Bookfest for including me as a speaker again! I spoke at the Fall Bookfest 2023 and this year on the Oh The Places You Will Go Travel Panel for Fall 2024. My memoir won TWO AWARDS at the event!!

Thank you to all of the podcast hosts who have interviewed me! This article has links to five Jewish podcasts including Jewish Sacred Aging, Too Jewish, Search for Meaning, Taste Buds with Deb and The Jewish Lens where I was interviewed about my memoir, BRAVE-ish!

Thank you Hearten Book Awards for my First Place Award for Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction for BRAVE-ish! I filmed with my 1st place ribbon at Barnes & Noble Studio City.

Thank you Loraine Morrill for inviting me on your iHeart Radio show to talk about my memoir, BRAVE-ish. Listen to our discussion here!

Thank you to Ilyssa Panitz, The Divorce Journalist, for inviting me on her show, Ways Thru Divorce, Ep 7.

“Divorce can push your stress levels to the max, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on taking a vacation or enjoying your time with your kids. On Ways Thru Divorce on Your Home TV, we talk to Lisa Niver about the benefits of travel during divorce and how to plan an affordable, fun itinerary for your family.” Watch now: https://wtd.yourhometv.com/

Thank you Nicole Pajer for including me in your Huffington Post article on TRAVEL: “The Common Pieces Of Travel Advice You Should Actually Ignore“

“One piece of advice you should ignore is people who say you do not need travel insurance. You do when something goes wrong,” said Lisa Niver, a travel expert and author of “Brave-ish: One Break-up, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.” “I have been in a hurricane on a ship, my cruise company went bankrupt seven days after Sept. 11, medical emergencies, dive accidents. Trust me get travel insurance!”

One of the best things about Los Angeles is the The Hollywood Bowl! Watch this playlist with 16 videos from my favorite concerts!

I went to the Hollywood Bowl four times this summer and saw the final concert with stellar performances from both Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men! What a GREAT NIGHT! Can you hear my friend singing along in the videos?

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 59 reviews! Help me get to 100!)–but you can do anywhere you bought your book! You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!

People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

Want to travel more? Take my Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy.

LATEST on my PODCAST: How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community

THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map! It has now been seen and heard in 52 countries on 6 continents.

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have nearly 2.25 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,225,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,400 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

This month included Rosh Hashannah, Yom Kippur, my birthday and Sukkot. Most of these times I focus on joy and thinking about my goals in the new year. However, it was also the one year anniversary of the horrific attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, and there are still 101 hostages in hell after being taken by Hamas. Please join me in praying every day that they will soon return.

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available on all audio platforms! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?

Thank you to Joanne Fink for my birthday name art! Find her work at Zenspirations and on my social. I shared her art for Rosh Hashannah and Sept 11 remembrance.

More photos from my California cruise on the Ruby Princess and my birthday celebrations coming soon!