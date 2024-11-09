BRAVE-ish wins READER’S FAVORITE Award! Meet me at the MIAMI BOOK FAIR!

Winning a Readers’ Favorite award feels like an amazing moment, and it just got even more thrilling—I’m headed to the Miami Book Fair! Readers’ Favorite has been helping authors share their stories with the world since 2009, creating a vibrant community that highlights talent across every genre. They’ve built a reputation as a trusted voice, connecting award-winning books with readers, libraries, and booksellers globally. To be recognized by them means so much, knowing that my story truly connected with readers and reviewers.

And then there’s the Miami Book Fair—one of the biggest literary events in the U.S. and a true celebration of books and ideas. Since 1984, this beloved fair has brought together authors, book lovers, and creative minds from across the globe for a week filled with dynamic author panels, interactive workshops, and family-friendly events. Hosted by Miami Dade College, the fair is known for its rich diversity and its unique ability to create a sense of community among attendees, with something for every reader and storyteller.

Being recognized by Readers’ Favorite and invited to the Miami Book Fair feels like a full-circle moment, a chance to connect with readers, meet incredible authors, and soak up the vibrant energy of this iconic event. I can’t wait to dive into the conversations, celebrate books, and share my story in such an inspiring setting. Here’s to this exciting journey—YAY to what’s next!

BRAVE-ish wins READER’S FAVORITE Women’s Genre! Thank you so much! I am honored and excited for my memoir to be including in this award.

SEE YOU AT THE MIAMI BOOK FAIR where my memoir will be in the Reader’s Favorite Tent!

Saturday, November 23, 2024 and Sunday, November 24, 2024 – Adult Admission: $12 at the gate – Kids 12 & under: FREE – Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Gates open at 9 a.m.

Official bookseller at Miami Book Fair is BOOKS and BOOKS. Find more information about panels with Jewish authors including Zibby Owens, editor of On Being Jewish Now, here in the Jewish Authors Program.

Brave-ish 5 Star REVIEW by Edith Wairimu on Reader’s Favorite

Blending her personal journey with her extraordinary travel experiences, Lisa Niver delivers an exceptional, inspiring memoir. Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty chronicles her journey, including her marriage and divorce, and encourages others to bravely embrace life and venture into the unknown. Niver had never been a stranger to instability and uncertainty. Years earlier, she had given up studying medicine and a promising medical career to become an assistant preschool teacher. A couple of years later, she would walk away from seven years of travel and working on cruise ships, and return to teaching. Such courageous risks mark her remarkable life which includes her adventures across the globe. Though she encounters many hardships, her journey is also full of fun, joy, and hope.

This awe-inspiring work offers readers the chance to go on exciting travels without having to leave the comfort of their homes. In her book, Niver offers more than a travelogue. She provides a raw, honest glimpse into her experiences, including the immense challenges she faced and the beautiful, life-changing encounters she had. She talks about the physical and emotional trauma she suffered from her marriage and encourages readers to move forward and not allow similar struggles to hinder them from pursuing their dreams. I found her zest for life inspiring and was encouraged by her ability to face both small and great risks. Her journey is captivating and along the way she meets various interesting characters. Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty is a heartfelt, must-read memoir told with wit, honesty, and heart.

MORE AWARDS FOR BRAVE-ish

My memoir, Brave-ish, is a 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards First Place Winner for Uplifting & Inspiring Non-Fiction and Memoir!

BRAVE-ish is a Nonfiction Gold Book Awards Winner

BRAVE-ish is a winner: 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman

My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards

My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites

I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!