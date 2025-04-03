My Media Journey on Icon of the Seas

From TV screens to magazine pages and multiple reels, I had the incredible opportunity to showcase Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas across multiple platforms. Whether it was sharing my insights on The Jet Set TV, REACH TV, filming a hooping video on board or seeing my work in print in Pasadena Magazine, covering inaugural Icon of the Seas cruise was an honor. I worked for Royal Caribbean on Rhapsody of the Seas as Youth Staff decades ago and I loved it.

A huge thank you to The Jet Set TV and hosts Nikki Noya & Bobby Laurie for featuring my take on Icon of the Seas. This article is a celebration of the media moments that brought this ship’s story to life.

Thank you to the INCREDIBLE & ICONIC production team — Option A Group, Lisa Williams, Sam Harris, Jason Mangini and Patrick Gruss for this amazing segment.

KTLA TV Los Angeles: Live from LA Travel Show Feb 2024 about Icon of the Seas

What an honor to have two print stories in Pasadena Magazine in the May and June 2024 issue

What an honor to have two print stories in Pasadena Magazine in the May and June 2024 issue. Read my bio on the contributor page and enjoy my 2-page story about the brand new Royal Caribbean ship, Icon of the Seas. "Whatever Floats Your Boat" online and "Pesto Takes Flight" online! I loved sharing my travel stories in Pasadena Magazine.

Pasadena Magazine: in print and online: Whatever Floats Your Boat

Embarking on my journey in Miami, Florida aboard the Icon of the Seas was not just an adventure; it was a homecoming. Having previously worked at Royal Caribbean on the Rhapsody of the Seas sailing through the Caribbean islands, stepping back on board felt like returning to a familiar embrace, albeit one that had evolved into something grander and more extraordinary.

With eight distinct neighborhoods, there was something for everyone, from relaxing on Chill Island’s seven pools and nine whirlpools providing the perfect spot for leisurely afternoons in the sun, to strolling the shops at the two-story Royal Promenade, or exploring Thrill Island’s Category 6 waterpark with heart-pounding thrills for the more adventurous souls with six waterslides including Frightening Bolt, Pressure Drop and Hurricane Hunter. Daredevils like me could walk the plank at Crown’s Edge, dangling 154 feet above the sea, scramble up the Adrenaline Peak rock climbing wall, surf the flow rider or putt-putt on the Lost Dunes mini-golf course.

Evening entertainment included singing along with Dueling Pianos or Spotlight karaoke, and mesmerizing performances with traditional Broadway-style shows in the Royal Theater as well as graceful figure skaters at Absolute Zero and the spellbinding Olympic high divers in the water-filled AquaTheater.

In the heart of the ship lay Central Park, a lush oasis with over 30,000 plants offering a peaceful respite and plenty of dining options, like the beloved Bubbles bar, the first walk up champagne bar, and Izumi sushi and hibachi restaurant. You could even take an interior balcony room that overlooks the vibrant tapestry of greenery which is 5 decks high.

The ship caters to diverse interests of passengers of all ages. For multigenerational groups, whether it was grandparents seeking adventure, parents looking for relaxation, or children eager to explore, everyone could find what they were looking for in the activities and the over 40 locations to eat and drink. Make sure that the specialty milkshake bar, Desserted, is on your list. It was my favorite.

But it wasn’t just the onboard activities that impressed me. The attention to detail and innovation in every aspect of the ship’s design were truly remarkable. Swim & Tonic, the first swim-up bar at sea, allowed guests to enjoy their favorite cocktails without ever leaving the refreshing embrace of the pool. And for those seeking ultimate relaxation, the adults-only Hideaway area boasted the first suspended infinity pool at sea, offering breathtaking views and a sense of serenity unlike any other. Every feature was designed to enhance the guest experience and create lasting memories.

Every journey aboard the Icon of the Seas will include a Perfect Day at the tropical oasis and Royal Caribbean private island Coco Cay in the Bahamas—with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a host of excursions and activities, including Tailspin waterslides at Thrill Waterpark, lounging in a hammock beneath swaying palm trees at Oasis Lagoon, snorkeling among colorful coral reefs or enjoying the bar and music at the brand new adults-only area, Hideaway Beach.

The Surfside neighborhood onboard caters specifically to families with young children, offering specialty restaurants like Lemon Post with cocktails for adults and mocktails for kids as well as a bright carousel and child-friendly slide to create cherished memories amidst the excitement of the high seas.

The Icon of the Seas has twenty-eight types of accommodations from cozy cabins to luxurious suites so there is something to suit every taste and budget. I was particularly enamored with the Ultimate Family Townhouse, a three-story suite, complete with its own multi-level indoor slide, a wrap-around balcony with a private whirlpool, white picket fence and room to sleep 8. In the suite as you walk up the staircase, each stair makes a different musical sound, I might want that to turn that off but other than that it is bright, welcoming and unique.

But perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of the Icon of the Seas is its sheer size, larger than an aircraft carrier and the largest ship at sea which is also 24% more energy efficient than required standards today. It is the first ship for Royal Caribbean that can be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and produces 93% of its fresh water. Despite its size, with many lounges full of cozy corners to listen to music, dine, and relax, you can find your favorite spot to watch the waves and hang with friends, new and old.

As I reflect on my time aboard the Icon of the Seas, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to revisit my roots in the cruise industry and witness firsthand how far it has come. It was more than just a voyage; it was a celebration of innovation and excellence that left me in awe. I carry with me the memories of a lifetime spent at sea and the promise of future adventures yet to come.

Lisa Niver is the author of the award-winning memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. Niver is an award-winning travel expert who sailed the seven seas working for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Renaissance for seven years and she loved being back on board learning about the newest ship for Pasadena Magazine.

Readers Digest: This Flight Attendant’s Hack Will Help You Navigate Your Next Stay

This tip would also work well on cruise ships. In early 2024, I sailed on the brand-new Royal Caribbean ship Icon of the Seas. It’s huge—like, bigger than an aircraft carrier huge. I once headed out of my cabin confidently in the wrong direction all the way down the hall, which, unfortunately for me, did not lead to the elevator. Then I remembered my secret cruise tip: Watch the room numbers. I paid attention to which room number was closest to the elevator.

Would you #WalkThePlank at Crown’s Edge? I did 50 Dares before 50 and hanging 154 feet above the ocean definitely is going on my 60 by 60 list! It feels like part ropes course, part zip line and 100% #THRILL! You can swing over the sea day or night right next to Adrenaline Peak rock climbing, Lost Dunes mini golf and near the FlowRider and Category 6 waterpark–all part of Thrill Island on the brand new #Iconic @RoyalCaribbean #IconoftheSeas

Let’s get this #party started in the two story Royal Promenade by The Pearl with a #parade. There are floor to ceiling ocean views and more than 15 restaurants and bars including Dueling Pianos, 1400 Lobby Bar and YUM! Giovanni’s Pizza!

Absolutely incredible diving in the AquaDome. I loved the show! WOW! The Icon of the Seas is full of iconic moments from the different entertainment theaters with top athletes to the many different thrills, ways to chill and places to enjoy music, food, drinks.

When you are on #vacation, do you like to see #shows? On the Icon of the Seas, you can watch #Broadway style shows in the Royal Theater, High #diving in the AquaTheater and top #skaters at Absolute Zero! I saw shows on ice and in the water in the same night! Here are some skating moments for YOU!

Ready to explore on Icon of the Seas? There are nine whirlpools, eight neighborhoods, seven pools, six waterslides and over 40 places to sip and savor! Where will you begin? I LOVE all the statues and art.

I always love to watch sailaway. It is one of my favorite things about cruising. AND! I love fireworks. So this combo was FANTASTIC! The Icon of the Seas knows how to start the #PARTY! INSTAGRAM

