A Bisl Torah~Lingering Chametz

As Pesach begins on a Saturday evening, Jewish laws surrounding the holiday are more confusing than usual. While we usually check for chametz on the evening prior to the Seder, this year, we will perform the ritual almost two days before Passover officially begins. Technically, while chametz will mostly be rid from our homes, we can eat chametz on Shabbat morning. This means that some chametz will remain and is even permissible after the formal “burning” on Friday morning.

The amended ritual is a reminder of the spiritual reality many of us carry during Passover and throughout our lives. Chametz symbolizes that which is “holding us back” from being our most authentic selves. As we rid our refrigerators and couch cushions of crumbs, we are meant to also rid our souls of excessive hubris, misplaced anger, and petty arguments. But even as we vow to eliminate these negative traits, just like pesky crumbs, it feels impossible to completely rid ourselves of everything. Just like this year with the chametz that carries over on Shabbat morning, we most likely have some spiritual chametz lingering within.

A change in ritual allows for an extended inspection and introspection. Many of us are overzealous in our cleaning and scrubbing. This year, may we be just as meticulous in the cleansing of our souls.

Shabbat Shalom and an early Chag Sameach.