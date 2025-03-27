A Bisl Torah~Waiting Versus Walking

There is an odd dance we play: Waiting versus Walking. Think of the street light warnings; some patiently wait until it is safe to cross the street, looking both ways and looking yet again before timidly stepping onto the asphalt. Others walk—fast, sometimes quickly looking around, but mostly barreling into the street—reminding those around they should be the ones watching out for you.

Moses teaches us to hear God’s voice in determining which gait to take. As he helps to put the finishing touches on the Mishkan, the Tabernacle that travels with the Israelites as they wander in the desert, he pauses. Instead of entering the Mishkan, there is a cloud of God resting upon it, preventing Moses from walking through. The Midrash seems confused by Moses’ actions. This was a man that put inhibitions aside and spoke out against Pharaoh. Moses was the same figure that raised his staff and with God’s glory, helped to split the Sea of Reeds. And this was the figure that defended the Children of Israel and begged God to give them a second chance after the debacle with the Golden Calf. What was Moses waiting for?

The Midrash reconciles his actions. Moses was waiting for God to call him forward. This is a wise lesson for all. Sometimes, we are meant to race through open doors to opportunities yearning to be taken. And other times, a brief pause is warranted. The hardest part is discerning God’s voice and distilling God’s message. But just like the cloud resting on the Mishkan in your life, so, too, is God’s presence is palpable. Try waiting a little. Or try walking quicker. Either way, God will find you, welcome you in, and guide your path.

Shabbat Shalom