A Bisl Torah~Restraint is a Mitzvah, Too

After the incident of the golden calf, the children of Israel are anxious to reconcile with God. Their immediate inclination is to help build the Mishkan, the Tabernacle with as many beautiful items as possible. The Torah explains that each person’s heart was moved to give and give they did.

At one point, the artisans instructed with leading the building grew overwhelmed. Moses had to tell the people to stop bringing gifts! It was just too much. The Alshich, a 16th century Biblical commentator, reminds us, “When so commanded, refraining from doing a mitzvah is no less a mitzvah than doing a mitzvah.” In other words, sometimes less is more.

The Torah asks us to approach mitzvot with a certain sensitivity with the task at hand. When visiting the sick, often visiting for 15 minutes is more impactful than staying for 45. When offering comfort to mourners, a silent hug is more appropriate than sharing one’s own experience. Considerate restraint may lead to a mitzvah filled with deeper meaning and sanctity.

While hiddur mitzvah is interpreted as beautifying a commanded act with a sense of abundance, as usual, the Torah asks us to think harder about the ways we engage with each other. And when we choose to act with restraint, sensitivity, compassion, and understanding, it is God that comes closer and closer.

Shabbat Shalom