A Bisl Torah~Purim People, Passover People

Some people are Purim People. They enjoy spontaneity. Purim people read the story, page by page, excitedly experiencing the twists and turns of each presented character. Likewise, in their own lives, Purim people find joy in the unexpected; the wonderment that accompanies surprise, not knowing who you might meet with each waking day. Purim people love noise, laughter, costumes, and silliness. These are people that can see the light of the sun even during the darkest of days.

Some people are Passover People. They enjoy order. Passover people sigh a breath of relief knowing each step of the Seder and assigning each part to a designated guest. Passover people are comforted by schedules, routine, seasonal cleaning out of closets, and scrubbing of the refrigerator. They hate surprises. Passover people feel inspired by looking at the calendar and seeing ways they can better their soul through the reliability of the Jewish months and holidays. These are people that know with a sense of determination, rigor, and follow-through, even the toughest of problems can be worked through.

In the Megillah, Mordecai reminds Queen Esther, “And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis.” Queen Esther discovers much later in life one of her greatest purposes: to save the Jewish people. In the Haggadah, we read, “In each and every generation, a person is obligated to see himself as if he left Egypt.” Just like our ancestors left Egypt, we retell the story, year after year, to remind ourselves of our constant striving for renewed freedoms. One holiday that teaches us life’s lessons are always unfolding. Another holiday that teaches us our past is just as relevant to our present and our future.

Some Purim people need to be more like Passover people. Some Passover people need to be more like Purim people. Whichever you are, let us not be afraid of refining who we are and who we are meant to be.

May your Purim and Pesach be filled with meaning, reflection, self-understanding, and perhaps a bit more chaos. Or, perhaps a bit more order.

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom