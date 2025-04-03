Golda Project Holds Book Launch, WIZO’s Luncheon Celebrates Arts

Author and educator Ben Freeman participated in a launch event for his latest book, “The Jews: An Indigenous People,” during an intimate gathering at a private home.

Zionist women’s empowerment organization The Golda Project organized the March 21 event, held on a Friday a few hours before the start of Shabbat.

Among those in attendance at the dialogue and brunch was Gina Raphael, whose nascent organization, The Golda Project, organized the program along with Holocaust Museum LA. The Holocaust museum’s executive director, Beth Kean, along with Jordanna Gessler, the museum’s chief impact officer, turned out.

Female Zionist leaders comprised the majority of those who came to support Freeman and the work of The Golda Project. Among them were Alissa Bernstein, a recent contributor to the anthology “Young Zionist Voices” and assistant director at American Jewish Committee Los Angeles, as well as event co-chairs Shana Glassman and Harris.

Harris hosted the event in the backyard of her Brentwood home, where attendees sipped on coffee and noshed on pastries, fruit and baked goods as Freeman discussed his book, which he likened to a deep dive into 3,000 years of Jewish connection to the land of Israel, with the event’s co-chair and moderator, Lauryn Harris.

“There is an enormous amount of evidence for our Jewish story,” Freeman said. “It’s real, and we have to teach it as real.”

The Golda Project was co-conceived by Raphael and Glassman in late 2024. The group seeks to empower Jewish women and their allies to become leaders in the Los Angeles community and in Israel while supporting these goal-oriented women in their personal and professional pursuits. The organization is named after Golda Meir, Israel’s first and only female prime minister.

“The Golda Project is incredibly important to me,” Raphael told the Journal. “It’s very exciting to be able to lead women and encourage women to do new and better things. And the power of women coming together is unbelievable, and we have to encourage the older generation, the younger generations, and all these women to come together and make real change. That’s the power of being a Jewish woman.”

Next up for The Golda Project is an April 7 bridal shower in celebration of Shir Siegel, daughter of released hostages Aviva and Keith, as well as an April 23 “Golda’s Book Club” event in Beverly Hills with Rebbetzin Olivia Schwartz.

Raphael, who day-to-day runs her family-owned Mickey Fine Pharmacy in Beverly Hills, has long been active with pro-Israel philanthropy and advocacy. Speaking to The Journal, she said she’s been gratified by the quick growth of the organization. More and more women are getting involved with the organization, Raphael said, because they see it as an opportunity to express their passion and commitment to Israel.

For more details on the organization, visit thegoldaproject.net

On March 25 in Beverly Hills, WIZO California held a sold-out Spring Luncheon, uniting a vibrant community to explore the deep connection between Zionism and the arts.

The celebratory event featured a discussion with acclaimed Israeli artist Tomer Peretz, renowned jewelry designer Rachie Shnay, and esteemed gallerist Shula Nazarian, with activist Yasmeen Ohebsion moderating. Through engaging conversation, guests gained valuable insight into how art preserves Jewish identity, strengthens Zionist values, and serves as a powerful tool for advocacy.

More than just a cultural gathering, the luncheon raised critical funds for WIZO’s life-changing programs, which support women, children, and families in Israel. Founded in 1920, WIZO is Israel’s second-largest provider of social services after the government, operating childcare centers, domestic violence shelters, vocational training programs, and more to empower those in need.

For over a century, WIZO has been a driving force for change, strengthening Israel through philanthropy, education, and activism. The Spring Luncheon highlighted the collective power of Los Angeles’ Jewish community, showcasing how creativity and action can make a lasting impact.