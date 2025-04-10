Mercaz Slate Info Session, J Los Angeles Names CEO, Israel Film Festival Event

On April 2, Temple Beth Am held an informational and voting outreach event ahead of the World Zionist Congress elections. The event focused on Mercaz USA, the slate for the Conservative and Masorti movement.

Speaking at the event, Yizhar Hess, vice chair of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), emphasized the importance of gathering support for the Mercaz slate, which advocates for a pluralistic and democratic State of Israel; calls for equal treatment for all Jews in Israel; is committed to combating antisemitism and educating youth; and has emphasized the importance of rebuilding Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7 as well as aiding those who have been held hostage.

Local Conservative leaders who are candidates on the Mercaz slate include Rabbi Bradley Artson, Irene Berman, Noa Kligfeld, Rabbi Gavriella Kornsgold, Cantor Michelle Bider Stone, Rabbi Cantor Hillary Chorny, Rabbi Gail Lebovitz, Nico Losorelli, Rabbi Joseph Menashe, Michelle Lippman, Rabbis Nicole Guzik and Erez Sherman, Rabbi Cheryl Peretz and Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz.

Voting for U.S. election in the World Zionist Congress election opened March 10 and continues through May 4.

To learn more about the elections—which are being administered by the American Zionist Movement—and gain a better understanding of all the slates participating in the election, visit zionistelection.org.

J Los Angeles (JLA), formerly Westside Jewish Community Center, has named nonprofit and global media leader David Siegel as its new CEO, with JLA leadership saying Siegel was the right person to lead the organization’s next chapter.

“David is an inspired choice to lead JLA at this critical moment,” JLA Board President Tony Regenstreif said in a statement. “His passion and expertise are reflected in his track record of transforming organizations. We’ve built something extraordinary at the J, and with David at the helm, we will propel it into the future.”

Before starting at JLA, Siegel worked in the entertainment industry and philanthropy. He is the immediate past CEO at Exceptional Minds, a professional training academy and animation studio for young adults on the autism spectrum. Siegel also has deep roots in Jewish philanthropy, having worked on a campaign with his son—Siegel and his wife are the parents of three boys—that raised $1.5 million to combat a Jewish genetic disease.

“I am deeply honored and energized to lead JLA and to do this work in collaboration with our dedicated team, board, and the broader community,” Siegel said. “Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place to shape a dynamic, welcoming, and forward-thinking hub for Jewish life.”

For seven decades, JLA has played a central role in Jewish life in Los Angeles, fostering enduring connections through several empowering initiatives, including an early childhood center, an infant cate program, JCamp, the JLA Maccabi Games, a Diller Teen fellows program and the Lenny Krayzelburg SwimRight Academy.

Meir Fenigstein, CEO of the Israel Film Festival, hosted sponsors for a special screening of the first episode of the Israeli documentary series “Kaveret – I Gave Her My Life” — named after one of the band’s biggest hits — at the Landmark Theatre on Sunset. The outstanding three-part series, created by Yoav Kutner, tells the story of Kaveret, Israel’s most influential band. It follows the members from their time serving in the Nahal entertainment troupe in the late 1960s, through the formation of Kaveret in 1973, and their final reunion in 2013 in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Before launching the Israeli Film Festival in the 1980s, Fenigstein was a member of Kaveret,serving as the band’s drummer.

Following the screening, the evening’s host, actor Mike Burstyn, conducted an interview with Fenigstein, who reminisced about the festival’s early years and shared memories from his time with the band.

The 37th Israel Film Festival will open in November.

– Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer