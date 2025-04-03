fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Blessed are You when You Enter, and Blessed are You when You Depart”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

April 3, 2025

Dear all,

I captured this photo last week out the window of my airplane. (For the non av geeks, not to worry – all planes were exactly where they were supposed to be!)

One plane was coming. The other was going.

I was reminded of a Hebrew blessing: “Barach atah b’vo-echa. U-varuch atah b’tzetecha. Blessed are you when you enter. And blessed are you when you depart.“

Imagine, just imagine if we carry the honor and responsibility of being a blessing wherever we go. And more – if we bestow blessings upon others. Especially in our day, in this critical era when there is so much taxing our hearts, there is still so much we can do:

What minds can we inspire?

What light can we offer?

What hugs can we extend?

What hands can we hold?

What souls can we touch?

Yes – in all of our comings and goings, we have opportunities in any given moment in time to bless and to be blessed.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.