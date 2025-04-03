A Moment in Time: “Blessed are You when You Enter, and Blessed are You when You Depart”

Dear all,

I captured this photo last week out the window of my airplane. (For the non av geeks, not to worry – all planes were exactly where they were supposed to be!)

One plane was coming. The other was going.

I was reminded of a Hebrew blessing: “Barach atah b’vo-echa. U-varuch atah b’tzetecha. Blessed are you when you enter. And blessed are you when you depart.“

Imagine, just imagine if we carry the honor and responsibility of being a blessing wherever we go. And more – if we bestow blessings upon others. Especially in our day, in this critical era when there is so much taxing our hearts, there is still so much we can do:

What minds can we inspire?

What light can we offer?

What hugs can we extend?

What hands can we hold?

What souls can we touch?

Yes – in all of our comings and goings, we have opportunities in any given moment in time to bless and to be blessed.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro