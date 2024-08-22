A Moment in Time: “When You Feel Disconnected”

Dear All,

I spent my junior year of college in Salamanca, Spain. Early in the fall semester, I was feeling particularly lonely. It was hard being away from home, and I hadn’t yet bonded with many of my classmates.

So I did what any Jewish person in a Catholic country would do: I found a meditative space (outside a cathedral), and I prayed.

A few minutes later, I ran into a classmate, and he encouraged me to join a few others at a movie. I really wanted to say “no.” But I decided, “What the hell.” By the end of the night, my spirit was lifted, and the next chapter of my year began.

A prayer answered?

Or a coincidence?

Either way, at that moment in time, my feeling of loneliness dissipated.

We’ve all experienced disconnects in life.

Disconnects from family and friends.

Disconnects from our religion or from God.

Disconnects from our work environment.

Disconnects from our goals.

Just remember, even in times when those feelings overwhelm us, keep your hearts open for angels that encourage us to move forward, to refocus, and to forge a new opportunity.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro