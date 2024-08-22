The Art of Alone Time: A Guide to Adults-Only Travel.

Escape to Serenity – The Ultimate Adults-Only Vacation.

Are you ready to escape the chaos and indulge in a world designed just for grown-ups? “Welcome to our guide to the ultimate adults-only vacations where tranquility, luxury, and adventure await you.

Why Adults Only Resorts are Trending.

Picture yourself lounging by the pool without the inevitable threat of an impromptu cannonball splash or sipping a cocktail that doesn’t include a side of spilled Goldfish crackers! Just indulging in an oasis, where adulting is optional, tranquility is mandatory, and the only bedtime story involves a fascinating wine list. Imagine the sweet sound of silence, no demands for ice cream, no toddlers throwing tantrums, (yours or anyone else’s) no teenagers asking for Wi-Fi passwords (for the 12th time).

Welcome to the blissful world of adults-only resorts and cruises, where the only thing more plentiful than the margaritas is peace and quiet. Adults-only resorts are one of the fastest-growing trends in travel, because sometimes you just need a break from the tiny humans you absolutely love and adore.

Tailored activities like yoga retreats, wine tastings, art classes, and cooking workshops enrich the experience, and for those looking to indulge in self-care, many adults-only resorts feature world-class spas, wellness programs, and fitness facilities. Reconnect through shared adult experiences, fostering deeper bonds and quality time together without the distraction of child-centered activities.

Adults-Only, but not just for couples.

While adults-only resorts are often associated with romantic getaways, many properties cater to singles and families with older (18+) children as well. These resorts offer a peaceful and serene atmosphere, perfect for solo travelers looking to unwind and meet like-minded individuals, or groups of friends seeking adventure without the fuss of family logistics. Resorts, like the Hyatt Zilara and Breathless brands, offer vibrant social scenes and activities tailored to solo travelers, while others, such as the Excellence Resorts, welcome families with children over 18 and provide spacious suites and amenities such as private pools and outdoor tubs.

Navigating the world of all-inclusive resorts can be nerve wracking for a solo traveler, especially a woman, but some resorts offer accommodations such as solo-friendly rooms which could include upgraded linens and towels, personalized mini-bars, in-room wellness options like aromatherapy and a meditation pillow, or an assortment of books. Thoughtful welcome packages and spacious layouts designed specifically for solo occupancy, ensures a comfortable, convenient, and empowering stay. Guests have the option of connecting with others and join in group excursions from invigorating hiking trips to lively cocktail parties. To top it off, personalized service from resort staff will help guests make the most of their solo getaway. This freedom to curate your experience is what I love about solo travel!

Escape to Serenity: A Guide to Adults-Only Vacations

Types of Adults-Only Resorts

From luxurious all-inclusives to intimate boutique hotels, there’s an adults-only resort to suit every taste and budget.

Luxury Resorts Excellence Resorts: Indulge in lavish suites, gourmet dining, and top-shelf cocktails in Cancun, Riviera Maya, or Jamaica Beloved Resorts: Enjoy upscale amenities, private pools, and beachside villas in Mexico or the Caribbean. UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya: Experience luxurious rooms, multiple pools, and a spa in a stunning Riviera Maya setting and includes Wine & Art, Mixology Master Class & Custom Beer Garden.

Wellness Resorts Miraval Resort: Focus on fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness in Arizona’s stunning desert landscape. Miraval’s beauty lies in its flexibility – you dictate your level of interaction as a solo traveler. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa: Voted one of the “Top 10 Best Spas in the World” by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa offers an intimate and gorgeous self-care hideaway designed for the mind, body, and spirit in California. Red Mountain Resort: Enjoy hiking, biking, and wellness programs in Utah’s natural beauty. From relaxing spa experiences to adventurous outdoor escapes, this spa is designed to enhance your experience and create unforgettable memories.

Boutique Resorts The Cove, Eleuthera: Relax in stylish villas with private pools, while enjoying Bahamian hospitality, including seasonal events and a variety of activities such as kayaks, paddleboards and more. The BodyHoliday, Unwind with gourmet dining, spa treatments, and water sports in St. Lucia. A wellness resort in for your mind, body & spirit.



Types of Adults-Only Cruises

Explore the world in style and sophistication with adults-only cruises that offer a stress-free vacation experience, providing unparalleled convenience and value. With meals, drinks, and activities all taken care of, you can relax and enjoy your journey without worrying about extra expenses. Options range from elegant all-inclusive cruises in the Caribbean, on the rivers of Europe and beyond, to adult-only cruises offering late nights, bustling bars and first-class entertainment just for grown-ups. Top-of-the-line all-inclusive cruise lines offer luxurious amenities and exceptional service, including fine dining, premium spirits, and exclusive shore excursions.

Luxury Cruises

Crystal Cruises: Reborn as Crystal. The adults-driven luxury line where you can enjoy luxurious amenities, fine dining, and enrichment programs. Seabourn Cruises: Seabourn sails to all seven continents with two state-of-the-art expedition vessels, the Pursuit and the Venture, which takes luxury-focused exploration to the next level. Perfect for the adventurous couple, group or solo traveler and has the perfect combination of luxury and adventure. Virgin: An elevated adult-only experience defined by luxury and sophistication. Michelin-starred chefs offering award-winning cuisine. No buffets! Think ATV’ing through the Mexican jungle, or sipping wine in the French countryside.

River Cruises Viking River Cruises: Explore Europe’s waterways in comfort and style This allows for a more relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere on board, catering to mature travelers who appreciate history, culture, and fine amenities. Uniworld. Each one of the ships is known as a floating boutique hotel, designed to fully immerse you in your destination. Uniworld takes all-inclusive luxury river cruising to an entirely new level, boasting impeccable services. Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours: Enjoy luxurious amenities and immersive experiences in Europe, including the Rhine, Danube, and Seine rivers. All-inclusive luxury with fine dining, unlimited drinks, butler service, e-bikes for excursions, and wellness centers.



Activities and Amenities

Maximize your adults-only getaway with a diverse range of activities and amenities. Enjoy water sports like snorkeling and kayaking or explore land activities such as hiking and spa treatments. Evening entertainment options include live music and theater productions depending on the resort or cruise.

Conclusion

We’ve all heard about the endless buffet lines and poolside piña coladas at all-inclusive, adults only resorts and cruises, but there’s a treasure trove of hidden luxuries waiting to be discovered. These getaways aren’t just easy on the wallet; they are filled with exclusive perks and insider secrets that elevate your experience from ordinary to extraordinary. Instead of the typical highlights, think secret menus, behind-the-scenes tours, and private excursions. Follow for more!