Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew

You cannot imagine how surreal it is to be stuck in Israel during this time of war. All the places that make Israel iconic are closed — the Kotel, the museums, the antiquities, the parks and the beaches. It doesn’t feel like a visit to Israel without a salty float and mud bath at the Dead Sea and a ride on the cable car to Masada. This trip we have not visited Tiberias and Safed, or the Roman ruins of Caesaria and the vineyards of Zichron Yaakov.

It is saddening to see young and old head to the bomb shelter when the warning alerts sound. It triggers a little trauma when the sirens wail. It is devastating to see the destruction wrought by Iran’s ballistic missiles — both beautiful modern glass towers with the glass blown out and old buildings from the 1950s with their shutters and windows shattered by the concussion of the missiles. It was scary to feel our building shake when there was a direct missile hit close by.

But the energy of Israel still vibrates — the heat and humidity, the loud, buzzing streets and the stores filled with the best summer fruits (watermelon, cherries, peaches, lychee and berries) and an abundance of fresh vegetables.

The trendy restaurants and fabulous coffee shops of Tel Aviv are filled with native Israelis living their best life. Alan, the girls and I have been doing our best to support the Israeli economy by eating wonderful meals and drinking the best cappuccinos, chais, matchas and iced lattes. We can heartily recommend Kirsh Cafe on Dizengoff, Cafe Xoho on Ben Yehuda and Tea Wei on Bograshov.

But it is Shabbat in Jerusalem that truly stands out. We were at the home of my cousin Sarah (follow on Instagram @sarahsassoonwriter) and her husband David and we were eating lunch al fresco. A towering leafy eucalyptus tree provided a gentle breeze in the heat of the day, and tall dark green cypress trees provided shade. The garden was dotted with plants climbing the walls and pretty flowers lent a touch of bright beauty.

Sarah’s table was set with old fashioned Dutch style blue and white china and pretty floral napkins. She baked us the most delicious homemade challah (hopefully she’ll share her recipe in a future SSG Column in the Journal).

It was remarkable that although oceans and age divide us, she serves the same fried eggplant and Israeli salad that I make, that we learned to serve from our beloved grandmother Nana Aziza.

Recently, I made this meatball and artichoke stew. Served with rice, it was a delicious comforting meal. Exactly the kind of bright, tangy tomato and onion based stew my Nana Aziza would have made.

This stew contains thinly sliced nutty, earthy artichoke bottoms, delicately soft Mexican squash and creamy Yukon gold potatoes.

The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.

—Sharon

We hope you try this classic albondigas recipe. Popularized in medieval Spain, the difference between albondigas and a regular meatball is that albondigas have the addition of subtle spices and are cooked at a slow simmer in a light, lemony broth.

A classic dish that can be served as part of your Friday night dinner menu or as a hearty weeknight meal.

—Rachel

Meatballs in Artichoke Stew

Meatballs

1 lb ground beef

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 Tbsp chili oil

1 egg

1 medium onion, finely grated

1 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 cup potato starch

In a medium bowl, mix all the ingredients together until well combined. Set aside.

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

8 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp sweet paprika

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp turmeric

4 Yukon Gold potatoes, diced

3 large Mexican squash, sliced.

1 package frozen artichoke bottoms, thinly sliced

1 14 oz can diced tomatoes

4 cups water

1 lemon, juiced

In a large, heavy bottomed pot, warm olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes until onions are soft and translucent.

Add the salt and pepper and garlic and continue to sauté. Add the paprika, coriander and turmeric and mix well.

Add the potatoes, squash and artichoke bottoms. Add the tomatoes, water and lemon juice and bring to a boil.

Cover tightly, lower the heat and allow to simmer for half an hour.

Form the meatball mixture into golf ball size balls and gently drop into the broth. Continue to simmer for another 30 minutes. Serve over hot fluffy white rice.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.