Table for Five: Korach

Gilla Nissan

Teacher, Poet, Author and Essayist

Korach was, in many ways, the first democrat. A Levite from Moses’ own tribe, he had fame, wealth, and strong lineage — yichus. But he lacked understanding of spiritual hierarchy. He believed that since all are holy, leadership shouldn’t belong exclusively to Moses’ family. “This isn’t a family business!” he argued.

I can’t write about this story as if it belongs only to the past. Like many stories in the Torah, it speaks powerfully to the present — especially in Israel today.

When challenged, Moses had no answer of his own — so God responded. And it was a strange response: the earth herself, witness to Truth since creation, opened her mouth and swallowed this radical ideology — an ideology that tried to distort and erase divine order. This story reminds us that true leadership belongs not to us, but to the Leader of the World. I had to teach myself to accept this. It wasn’t easy — but Truth is more important than comfort.

When I see questionable leaders rise to power, I remind myself: if they are there, they must be serving something in the divine scheme. I ask, What does this serve? I remind myself that there is a larger picture I cannot see. And I accept it — with faith. But this is not a call to passivity or fatalism. It’s a call to humility, discernment and trust — that Truth will stand, even when the ground seems to tremble beneath our feet.