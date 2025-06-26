Extra Tater Tots Because Torah – A poem for Parsha Korach

After you separate the choicest part from it, you will not be guilty of any sin on account of it. ~ Numbers 18:3

When it’s my turn to make dinner for my wife and son

(which, by the way, is on Wednesdays)

I often do it restaurant-style – meaning I bring out

the meal pre-portioned on their plates

and lay it in front of them so they feel

they are being taken care of.

Sometimes the plates don’t look equal –

not in terms of portion size, but

in the intended beauty of the arrangement

of the food. (Yes, I want them to be

visually delighted before their hand

even touches a fork.)

So I have to make choices about

who gets the best-looking plate.

Of course, that’s always my wife because

she deserves the best of the best.

She deserves food arranged by angels.

She deserves plates the culinary magazines

are knocking on the door to take pictures of.

(Not that I’m able to produce anything like that.)

My son (who is at camp so I won’t be

giving him a plate of food for the next two months)

used to always expect the broken piece

of whatever it was, but that made me feel guilty

so I started giving him the second-best

of the presentations because he deserves that

for his food humility alone. He doesn’t care

what it looks like. What it tastes like

is a whole other issue for him.

I give them both the choicest portions

(and often extra tater tots if they’re involved.)

I didn’t learn this from the Torah, but as with

all things involving wisdom and straying from sin,

I wasn’t surprised to find it in there.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net