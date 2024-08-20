Brave-ish Midwest Book Review and MORE reviews

THANK YOU to Midwest Book Review for this superb review of my memoir, BRAVE-ish! I hope you enjoy my book too. It is available in print, digital as well as an audiobook where I am the narrator.

“Inspired and inspiring, articulate and descriptive, “Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” by Lisa Niver is a deftly crafted and inherently fascinating read that is part travelogue, part memoir, and part self-help.” Midwest Book Review

“Lisa Niver’s Brave-ish is a page-turner and inspiration for anyone who finds themselves at rock bottom in mid-life. Through both grand adventures and small, life-savoring gestures, Niver pieces herself back together after heartbreak and hardship. Readers will have the great pleasure of traveling the world through Niver’s stories and will be cheering her on. Don’t miss this book full of heart, adventure, and, of course, courage!” — Christie Tate, A New York Times Best Selling author of Group and BFF, a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick

“Niver is a master at being humble, an everywoman with fears and challenges, while taking her readers around the world in quite a powerful and magical way. Her drive and persistence is not only inspiring, but an honest glimpse into what it means to be human: to learn, take joy, and find the people, places, and purpose she needs to grow.With her signature zest, wonder, and grace, Niver takes us on her journey of self-discovery, inspiration, and perseverance. Brave-ish is so much more than a memoir…it is a guide to growing with both humility and curiosity, and shows us the power of inner strength, friendship, community, and drive. This is a beautiful memoir about finding self, about slowly moving past trauma, and about the immense influence that travel has to heal and inspire. This book? Pure magic.” — Dr. Jessie Voigts, WanderingEducators.com

“Brave-ish is an invitation to confront the unfamiliar, to discover resilience in openness. Lisa Niver’s memoir is not only a revealing journey into her own experiences but also a reflective look at the adventurous spirit that resides within us all. It appeals to anyone drawn to the unknown and serves as a poignant reminder that often, the most significant adventures are those that take place within ourselves.” — Literary Titan

“Niver has the reader ride a wave of up and down emotions included with action and adventure that would rival any of Hollywood’s movies. Surviving a disastrous, abusive marriage that she did not see until it almost caused her demise. Being brave enough to get out from under the abuse, she starts and new life and thrives… Niver wants to be fearless after fifty and tries things that would make a seasoned professional squeamish and any woman over fifty clinging to the safety of her bed covers. Her courageous behavior clearly indicates that is fearless. Niver’s story shows us her portrait of life and her philosophy of life. Brave-ish is a story of survival that speaks to any woman and lets them see what can happen if you let go of your fears, expectations, and perceptions.” — Nonfiction Book Awards

“Lisa Niver, author of Brave-ish, is the heroine of her own story and if this weren’t her own story, it would be a wonderful fiction/fantasy novel; but the truth is it’s not imagination. At its core it’s a story of survival and growth after near tragedy.” — Nonfiction Book Awards

“A memoir that is an inspirational travelogue guaranteed to get the most timid individual net surfing exotic locales, Brave-ish is a unique journey of discovery and independence. There are moments that will have the reader ready to come to the author’s rescue, and there are times when they will cheer her next little victory. This memoir is a guidebook for people who feel they “can’t do” or “don’t have the guts” and need to see that you don’t have to get it all right at once….baby steps!” — Benjamin Franklin Awards 2024

“Niver’s global travel exploits had me simultaneously chewing my fingernails and cheering her on as she challenged herself to greater and riskier feats in search of self. Compelling and engrossing. A must-read for fans of Wild and Eat, Pray, Love!” — Alka Joshi, International Best Selling author of The Perfumist of Paris, The Secret Keeper of Jaipur, and The Henna Artist, a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick

