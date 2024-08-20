Brave-ish Midwest Book Review and MORE reviews

THANK YOU to Midwest Book Review for this superb review of my memoir, BRAVE-ish! I hope you enjoy my book too. It is available in print, digital as well as an audiobook where I am the narrator.
“Inspired and inspiring, articulate and descriptive, “Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” by Lisa Niver is a deftly crafted and inherently fascinating read that is part travelogue, part memoir, and part self-help.” Midwest Book Review
“Lisa Niver’s Brave-ish is a page-turner and inspiration for anyone who finds themselves at rock bottom in mid-life. Through both grand adventures and small, life-savoring gestures, Niver pieces herself back together after heartbreak and hardship. Readers will have the great pleasure of traveling the world through Niver’s stories and will be cheering her on. Don’t miss this book full of heart, adventure, and, of course, courage!” — Christie Tate, A New York Times Best Selling author of Group and BFF, a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick
“Niver is a master at being humble, an everywoman with fears and challenges, while taking her readers around the world in quite a powerful and magical way. Her drive and persistence is not only inspiring, but an honest glimpse into what it means to be human: to learn, take joy, and find the people, places, and purpose she needs to grow.With her signature zest, wonder, and grace, Niver takes us on her journey of self-discovery, inspiration, and perseverance. Brave-ish is so much more than a memoir…it is a guide to growing with both humility and curiosity, and shows us the power of inner strength, friendship, community, and drive. This is a beautiful memoir about finding self, about slowly moving past trauma, and about the immense influence that travel has to heal and inspire. This book? Pure magic.” — Dr. Jessie Voigts, WanderingEducators.com
“Brave-ish is an invitation to confront the unfamiliar, to discover resilience in openness. Lisa Niver’s memoir is not only a revealing journey into her own experiences but also a reflective look at the adventurous spirit that resides within us all. It appeals to anyone drawn to the unknown and serves as a poignant reminder that often, the most significant adventures are those that take place within ourselves.” —Literary Titan
“Niver has the reader ride a wave of up and down emotions included with action and adventure that would rival any of Hollywood’s movies. Surviving a disastrous, abusive marriage that she did not see until it almost caused her demise. Being brave enough to get out from under the abuse, she starts and new life and thrives… Niver wants to be fearless after fifty and tries things that would make a seasoned professional squeamish and any woman over fifty clinging to the safety of her bed covers. Her courageous behavior clearly indicates that is fearless. Niver’s story shows us her portrait of life and her philosophy of life. Brave-ish is a story of survival that speaks to any woman and lets them see what can happen if you let go of your fears, expectations, and perceptions.” — Nonfiction Book Awards
“Lisa Niver, author of Brave-ish, is the heroine of her own story and if this weren’t her own story, it would be a wonderful fiction/fantasy novel; but the truth is it’s not imagination. At its core it’s a story of survival and growth after near tragedy.” — Nonfiction Book Awards
“A memoir that is an inspirational travelogue guaranteed to get the most timid individual net surfing exotic locales, Brave-ish is a unique journey of discovery and independence. There are moments that will have the reader ready to come to the author’s rescue, and there are times when they will cheer her next little victory. This memoir is a guidebook for people who feel they “can’t do” or “don’t have the guts” and need to see that you don’t have to get it all right at once….baby steps!” — Benjamin Franklin Awards 2024
“Niver’s global travel exploits had me simultaneously chewing my fingernails and cheering her on as she challenged herself to greater and riskier feats in search of self. Compelling and engrossing. A must-read for fans of Wild and Eat, Pray, Love!” — Alka Joshi, International Best Selling author of The Perfumist of Paris, The Secret Keeper of Jaipur, and The Henna Artist, a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick
The Mishna explains that Tu B’Av was one of the two most joyous days on the Jewish calendar, a day when “the daughters of Jerusalem would go out and dance in the vineyards,” calling out to potential suitors to consider them as wives.
Brave-ish Midwest Book Review and MORE reviews
Lisa Ellen Niver
THANK YOU to Midwest Book Review for this superb review of my memoir, BRAVE-ish! I hope you enjoy my book too. It is available in print, digital as well as an audiobook where I am the narrator.
“Inspired and inspiring, articulate and descriptive, “Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” by Lisa Niver is a deftly crafted and inherently fascinating read that is part travelogue, part memoir, and part self-help.” Midwest Book Review
“Lisa Niver’s Brave-ish is a page-turner and inspiration for anyone who finds themselves at rock bottom in mid-life. Through both grand adventures and small, life-savoring gestures, Niver pieces herself back together after heartbreak and hardship. Readers will have the great pleasure of traveling the world through Niver’s stories and will be cheering her on. Don’t miss this book full of heart, adventure, and, of course, courage!” — Christie Tate, A New York Times Best Selling author of Group and BFF, a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick
“Niver is a master at being humble, an everywoman with fears and challenges, while taking her readers around the world in quite a powerful and magical way. Her drive and persistence is not only inspiring, but an honest glimpse into what it means to be human: to learn, take joy, and find the people, places, and purpose she needs to grow.With her signature zest, wonder, and grace, Niver takes us on her journey of self-discovery, inspiration, and perseverance. Brave-ish is so much more than a memoir…it is a guide to growing with both humility and curiosity, and shows us the power of inner strength, friendship, community, and drive. This is a beautiful memoir about finding self, about slowly moving past trauma, and about the immense influence that travel has to heal and inspire. This book? Pure magic.” — Dr. Jessie Voigts, WanderingEducators.com
“Brave-ish is an invitation to confront the unfamiliar, to discover resilience in openness. Lisa Niver’s memoir is not only a revealing journey into her own experiences but also a reflective look at the adventurous spirit that resides within us all. It appeals to anyone drawn to the unknown and serves as a poignant reminder that often, the most significant adventures are those that take place within ourselves.” — Literary Titan
“Niver has the reader ride a wave of up and down emotions included with action and adventure that would rival any of Hollywood’s movies. Surviving a disastrous, abusive marriage that she did not see until it almost caused her demise. Being brave enough to get out from under the abuse, she starts and new life and thrives… Niver wants to be fearless after fifty and tries things that would make a seasoned professional squeamish and any woman over fifty clinging to the safety of her bed covers. Her courageous behavior clearly indicates that is fearless. Niver’s story shows us her portrait of life and her philosophy of life. Brave-ish is a story of survival that speaks to any woman and lets them see what can happen if you let go of your fears, expectations, and perceptions.” — Nonfiction Book Awards
“Lisa Niver, author of Brave-ish, is the heroine of her own story and if this weren’t her own story, it would be a wonderful fiction/fantasy novel; but the truth is it’s not imagination. At its core it’s a story of survival and growth after near tragedy.” — Nonfiction Book Awards
“A memoir that is an inspirational travelogue guaranteed to get the most timid individual net surfing exotic locales, Brave-ish is a unique journey of discovery and independence. There are moments that will have the reader ready to come to the author’s rescue, and there are times when they will cheer her next little victory. This memoir is a guidebook for people who feel they “can’t do” or “don’t have the guts” and need to see that you don’t have to get it all right at once….baby steps!” — Benjamin Franklin Awards 2024
“Niver’s global travel exploits had me simultaneously chewing my fingernails and cheering her on as she challenged herself to greater and riskier feats in search of self. Compelling and engrossing. A must-read for fans of Wild and Eat, Pray, Love!” — Alka Joshi, International Best Selling author of The Perfumist of Paris, The Secret Keeper of Jaipur, and The Henna Artist, a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick
MORE REVIEWS at https://lisaniver.com/brave-ish-reviews/
GET YOUR COPY
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Brave-ish Midwest Book Review and MORE reviews
Summer of Antisemitism Goes Back to School
Dispatches from Chicago: Unmasking the Web of ‘Malign Foreign Influence’ Behind #MarchonDNC
Will the Hostages Ever Come Home?
Distant Cousins to Tour With Matisyahu
Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 5: Survivor Player Round Table For Israel
Culture
Halachic Spouse Swapping, a Haredi Rabbi Lover, and Five-Star Mishloach Manot: A Review of “Olive Days” by Jessica Elisheva Emerson
Sweet and Love-ly Recipes for Tu b’Av
All You Need Is Love and Chocolate
Chronicle of a Renegade
The Holiday We Need Right Now
The Mishna explains that Tu B’Av was one of the two most joyous days on the Jewish calendar, a day when “the daughters of Jerusalem would go out and dance in the vineyards,” calling out to potential suitors to consider them as wives.
Thank You, Judge Scarsi
Thank you Judge Scarsi for seeing us, for understanding us, and for this temporary injunction that we hope might lead to more robust and permanent protections for our people.
Rochel Leah Bernstein on Giving Back in the Jewish Community and Beyond
Bernstein, a well-known CEO and co-founder of Spark Family Offices, is all about giving back.
These Words – a poem for Parsha Vaetchanan
Listen, family, these words
meant for your ears are the
most important words.
Lawsuit: LA Deputy DA Alleges Gascón Retaliated Against Him for Criticizing Handling of Child Molester Case
Suit is the 21st prosecutors have filed against in Gascón.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Shari Foos: The Narrative Method, Library Dinners and Cinnamon Surprise Cake
The Power of Community: How UPOD Academy Transforms Writers
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.