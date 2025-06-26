Jewish Manager Who Made the Beatles: Brian Epstein’s Story in ‘Midas Man’

In an interview with Paul McCartney in 1997, he was quoted as saying, “If anyone was the fifth Beatle, it was manager Brian Epstein.” Many believe that if not for Epstein, the Beatles wouldn’t have achieved such massive success — at least not so early on in their career.

While Epstein’s contribution to the Beatles is widely recognized among fans of the British band, the general public—especially younger generations—are not as familiar with his name.

In a new biographical film, “Midas Man,” scheduled to premiere in Los Angeles at the Jewish Film Festival, Epstein finally receives the recognition he deserves. Epstein was included in Hunter Davies’ 1968 authorized Beatles biography and, more recently, in the first volume of Mark Lewisham’s magisterial “All Those Years Ago,” but this is the first movie to tell his story. It has an impressive cast, including Jacob Fortune-Lloyd in the role of Epstein, and Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan as his parents.

The screenplay was written by Brigit Grant, who will arrive in L.A. for the opening night and participate in a panel discussion following the screening.

In a phone interview with Grant, as she was driving back to her home in North London, she told the Journal that Epstein was her hero, and the more she researched him and spoke to people who knew him, the more she felt connected to him.

Grant, who is Jewish, is the executive editor of Life Magazine & Features at Jewish News, and since Oct. 7 has been very outspoken in her support of Israel.

While writing the script, she tried to include as much as possible about Epstein’s Jewish background and the antisemitism he faced as a child, as well as the challenges of being gay. In the end, though, she said they had to cut out some of those scenes because, after all, “It’s a 112-minute film and not a Netflix series.”

As part of your research, you’ve spoken to people who knew Brian, but not the Beatles themselves. How come?

“Because the film is about Brian, and it’s his story. It would have been wonderful to talk to Paul, who had lots of affection toward Brian. However, if you want to get an audience with the Beatles, it’s like getting an audience with the Pope. Also, while we were making this film, it was announced that they were going to make four separate films about each one of the Beatles with [director] Sam Mendes, so we knew that anything they are going to share won’t be available to us.”

Who did you end up speaking with?

“I started speaking with Basil Hyman, Brian’s first cousin, who also lived around the corner from Paul. He was the person who was most significant in my research. He also went to the same school as Brian and spent a lot of time with his family. They were a very tight family, with Friday night dinners and very involved with the synagogue in Liverpool. Basil also went to a Jewish boarding school with Brian and told me many stories, like when Brian learned his Bar Mitzvah portion while in boarding school. A week before his Bar Mitzvah, they realized they gave him the wrong portion and he needed to learn a new one. He still was able to deliver it beautifully. I also spoke a lot with Freda Kelly, who ran the Beatles fan club and was Brian’s secretary.”

Was Brian’s family religious? Was Judaism important to him?

“They weren’t religious but kept kosher at home and went for services. Harry, Brian’s father, wanted to be on the synagogue board, but because he was working on Saturdays in his shop, he knew they wouldn’t let him. It was an Orthodox synagogue. Although Brian wasn’t religious, when the Beatles were on tour in Hong Kong, he asked a journalist from the Daily Express—who was Jewish—if he can get him tickets for a synagogue service for Rosh Hashanah, but in the end, he didn’t go. Brian was also engaged to be married early on to a young Jewish woman, Sonia Seligman. Her family were jewelers in Liverpool and were wealthy, like Brian’s family.”

She didn’t suspect he was gay?

“Not at first. People, though, would leave her notes in her coat pocket and told her that he was queer.”

In the end, Epstein didn’t marry Sonia. He was gay at a time when homosexuality was illegal in Britain and struggled with his identity and the pressure to conform. It’s believed that the engagement was an attempt to meet his family’s expectations to settle down and have a family. Sonia was heartbroken but eventually moved on.

A few years later, in 1961, while managing his family’s music store in Liverpool, NEMS (North End Music Stores), Epstein first discovered the Beatles. Customers frequently came in asking for a local band’s record — one that hadn’t even been released yet — which piqued his curiosity. Intrigued, Epstein went to see the Beatles perform at the Cavern Club and was immediately struck by their charisma, talent and raw energy.

Although their stage presence was unpolished, Epstein saw their potential and offered to become their manager. He refined their image, encouraging them to wear suits, tone down onstage antics, and present themselves professionally. He worked tirelessly to secure them a record deal, ultimately landing one with EMI’s Parlophone label. His belief in the band and dedication to promoting them played a pivotal role in launching the Beatles from a local sensation to international superstars.

The Beatles rose to fame in 1963, and in 1964, they broke into the American market with “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” drawing 70 million viewers. Epstein played a key role in arranging this appearance.

In 1967, Epstein died at the age of 32 of combined alcohol and barbiturate overdose. At the time of his death, the Beatles were a global sensation.

“When Brian died, Paul said that it felt like the adult left the room,” said Grant. “He wasn’t that much older than the Beatles. When they first met, Brian was 27 and John was 21, but he brought an adult disposition with him.”

It’s interesting that years before he died, he already wrote his will at 22. It’s like he almost predicted the future.

“It tells you something about his character. You don’t hear about young people this age writing their wills. He specified in the will that he doesn’t want anyone to read Kaddish when he dies. He wanted his parents and brother to know he loved them and that his own personal effects like clothing be sent to Israel.”

“When it comes toward the end of the film, the moment before I know he’s going to die, I always have in my head, ‘Why did he have to die like that?’ I cry each time.”

A couple of months before he passed away, homosexuality was finally legalized in Britain. Epstein could have finally lived as a proud gay man, but it was too late for him.

“Not fitting in, was a big part of what he was battling with,” said Grant. “His life was illegal and he also wanted to fit in inside the Jewish circle. One of the reasons he liked the Beatles so much was their playfulness, the fact that they were so young and irreverent. He wanted to fit in with that.”

Grant revealed during the interview that the Beatles once wanted to perform in Israel. However, back in the 1960s, some believed the band would corrupt the younger generation, and the visit never materialized.

Grant visited Israel shortly before October 7. Her daughter had flown there with a group organized by the Federation, and she arrived soon after with her husband, Neil —a huge Beatles fan. During their visit, they met with friends from the entertainment industry. “It was a splendid vacation,” she said.

“Israel is a remarkable country, and it’s heartbreaking to see what has happened to so many young men and women, and how the UN refused to acknowledge what was done to Israeli women on October 7. What happened in Israel took me back to the fact that so many Jews were killed 80 years ago, and who knows how many of them could have cured cancer or done amazing things.”

Unfortunately, many in the entertainment business refuse to show this support, yet you are very outspoken.

Have you yourself experienced antisemitism growing up, like Brian did?

“Not really. I went to an ordinary state school, and my class was made up of every race and religion—Jehovah’s Witnesses, Muslims, Hindus. Antisemitism wasn’t really a thing then. But things have changed. I was invited to speak at a rally for Israel, and people were driving by waving Palestinian flags and chanting against Israel. After October 7, I felt it would be powerful to tell Brian’s story—to show the world this remarkable Jewish man who gave the Beatles to the world. I’m very proud of who he was and what he had accomplished. He was an extraordinary man.”

The 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Kicks Off with Gala Opening Night Premiere of Midas Man on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Saban Theatre.