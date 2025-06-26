Azi Jankovic on Sharing Her Mental Health Journey in a New Book

When Azi Jankovic was 17 years old, she went to a psychiatrist after experiencing some troubling symptoms like restlessness and anxiety. By the end of this 50-minute session, she was told she had bipolar disorder and would have to be on medication – indefinitely.

Over the course of the next three decades, Jankovic struggled with both her mental and physical health; the medicine would compound her problems. She was hospitalized seven times in the U.S. and in Israel, where she moved 10 years ago when she made aliyah. Throughout her mental health journey, she learned about holistic healing and took proactive steps to feel better. She stayed secretive, only telling some family members and close friends, until she felt she couldn’t be silent anymore.

A friend called her one day and told her that a neighborhood girl who was only 18 years old had taken her own life – in the same psychiatric unit Jankovic had checked herself into two years prior. She knew it was time to speak up.

“Whenever I shared my story, whether in person or online, people responded with questions, gratitude, and a desire to know more,” Jankovic said. “It became clear to me that my experiences could help others in a meaningful way.”

Now, she’s put out a new book, “Mental Health, Reclaimed: A Simple Guide to Thriving Beyond Labels or Limits,” where she tells her story and provides readers with a holistic roadmap for healing anxiety, depression, and overthinking. She combines scientific research with her firsthand experiences, giving readers insights they may not have previously considered.

“I have come to believe that there are root causes to many, if not all mental health symptoms,” Jankovic writes. “While this science is still evolving, the cutting edge of research in this space has identified the major building blocks of mental health. It would be convenient if the solution could be bottled up and sold in pill form, but for better or worse, the situation is more complex than this for most people.”

The author, who also hosts the “Mental Health Reclaimed” podcast, explains, for instance, how nutrition factors into your mental health.

“When we talk about mental health, the focus often lands on thoughts, feelings, and behaviors,” Jankovic writes. “But here’s the truth: your mental health doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Beneath it all, your body and mind are working together in deeply connected processes, shaping everything from your mood to your energy levels to your overall well-being.”

She continues, “by making physiological upgrades in your life, you have a high likelihood of impacting your brain’s functioning which can lead to all sorts of improvements by way of your mental health and wellbeing.”

Not only is it important to eat nutrient-rich foods, but also to prioritize sleep, move regularly, and get natural light every day, even if it just means taking a 20-minute walk outside.

Jankovic, who is from California and lives in Modi’in, has been getting out as much as she can while staying near a shelter in case a siren goes off, as it has been since the Iran conflict began. She was already sharing mental health tips post-Oct. 7, and she continues to now, as Iran is sending missiles into Israel. Nefesh B’Nefesh reposted some of her tips, which include starting the day with hydration and morning vitamins, connecting with a calm and hopeful friend, feeling your feelings without guilt or comparison, and distracting yourself in healthy ways by listening to music, lifting weights or taking a walk. She knows that Israelis are in need right now, as they have been for the past year and a half.

“We are dealing with PTSD in numbers that are quite significant, and higher than what was happening before the war,” she said. “So many young people’s lives are consumed with fighting this war. The lives of their entire generation have been halted. We also have so many citizens in the reserves, and families are struggling. I know that there have been lots of divorces due to the stress of this war. At the same time, you can find signs of life and love and ‘doing life’ despite the tragedy going on around us. I think for many people, me included, we are confronted with the concept of life and death – the fragility of life – and it reminds us to be grateful and make the most of the time we have on this earth.”

From afar, Jews in America and the diaspora can also help out their Israeli brothers and sisters by reaching out, and sending a message like, “’I know there is a lot going on in Israel right now, and I want you to know that I’m thinking of you, and I care about you,’” Jankovic said. “It looks like staying connected and remembering that everyone who is in Israel is in the one Jewish nation that will be here for all Jewish people, and humanity in so many ways, at all times.”

Even though it’s difficult to be in Israel right now, Jankovic doesn’t regret her decision to move there.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is having made aliyah in 2015 and having the blessing of raising our four children here,” she said. “Living in a close-knit community with a focus on spirituality has been a source of strength and support.”

Jankovic hopes that her work helps others in this challenging moment – and beyond.

“Judaism teaches that life is sacred, and that whoever saves a life it is as if he/she saves a world,” she said. “I consider it my duty to share the hard-earned lessons of my mental health journey … I want to make sure that my book gets in the hands of everyone who can benefit, so that we can alleviate unnecessary suffering and struggling wherever possible.”

“Mental Health, Reclaimed” is available on Amazon.