‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’

For most Jews, regardless of denomination or lack thereof, watching the raucous supposedly “Free Palestine” demonstrations, teeming with antisemitic tropes and disingenuous attempts to not conflate antizionism with modern Judaism, is like a stab through the heart.
“Scratch a gentile and you get an antisemite,” was one cynical saying I heard intoned among the Holocaust survivors I knew (my father among them) when I was growing up. Thankfully, that didn’t turn out to be true when it came to my circle of friends and associates. But sadly, I have borne witness to more than a handful of antisemitic slights, slurs and jokes at my expense over the years and usually from people I would least expect.
There’s the father of an elementary school classmate/friend who, after I declined an invitation for a family dinner on account of rushing home for the first Passover seder, cracked “The only good Jew is a dead Jew.” My friend, not knowing what to do, burst into gales of laughter. Though I was probably 10 at the time, I didn’t laugh.
I did share this “joke” with my father, a child survivor of the Holocaust and my mother, a first-generation Israeli, the daughter of a fervent Zionist and member of the Haganah (an early Israeli paramilitary organization that would later morph into the IDF). Her father had smuggled Jewish refugees into Palestine past the British blockade and later died of complications from a fall he sustained while he and his colleagues were hiding from British police. Neither of them laughed (and no, I never went back to my classmate’s home).
There’s the college roommate who told me with a straight face that my problem was that I was Jewish. She also used to make numerous cracks about how certain Jews should have been “Auschwitzed.”
Then there was the old boyfriend who told me that because he grew up in a predominantly gentile community in the South, I was the third Jew he ever met. I remember him telling me that antisemitism was so pervasive in his hometown that it was standard for residents to use “Jew” in a derogatory context, usually as a verb meaning to fleece or steal money from someone.
“I jewed him out of 10 dollars,” he would recount.
Ever since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment. Work obligations are one thing but when I’m off the clock, I’m off the grid — with them. And so many of them. That includes fellow Jews who also like to join the Israel-hating brigade for fear of being ostracized by the cool kids. They break my heart the most because when I see them I remember how assimilation and a love for all things German didn’t prevent the majority of my father’s family from being rounded up and shot on a Latvian beach or in a forest. The peer approval they crave will end up biting them in the face and it won’t be pretty.
Last weekend, my mother and I visited my father’s grave. We were initially planning to do so on Father’s Day but Mom wasn’t feeling well, so we postponed it. Usually, when we pay our respects to his final resting place, we always talk aloud as though he was still here, still alive in the flesh, ready to answer. This time, we both felt an overpowering weariness that we haven’t felt in ages — a resignation that as things seemingly evolve and change, they also revert back to a familiar, depressing cycle. In this case, it’s the noxious contagion of antisemitism.
“Thank goodness, you’re not here Herschel,” Mom said to the headstone where the words “Shoah Survivor” are delicately inscribed for posterity. “You’re better off sleeping.”
It was the first time we didn’t long for him to be alive again.
Iris Dorbian is a journalist and author. Her upcoming third edition of “An Epiphany in Lilacs,” a coming-of-age story set in a displaced persons camp in post-WWII Germany and loosely inspired by her father’s experiences as a 14-year-old Holocaust survivor, will be published by Sunbury Press.
‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’
Iris Dorbian
For most Jews, regardless of denomination or lack thereof, watching the raucous supposedly “Free Palestine” demonstrations, teeming with antisemitic tropes and disingenuous attempts to not conflate antizionism with modern Judaism, is like a stab through the heart.
“Scratch a gentile and you get an antisemite,” was one cynical saying I heard intoned among the Holocaust survivors I knew (my father among them) when I was growing up. Thankfully, that didn’t turn out to be true when it came to my circle of friends and associates. But sadly, I have borne witness to more than a handful of antisemitic slights, slurs and jokes at my expense over the years and usually from people I would least expect.
There’s the father of an elementary school classmate/friend who, after I declined an invitation for a family dinner on account of rushing home for the first Passover seder, cracked “The only good Jew is a dead Jew.” My friend, not knowing what to do, burst into gales of laughter. Though I was probably 10 at the time, I didn’t laugh.
I did share this “joke” with my father, a child survivor of the Holocaust and my mother, a first-generation Israeli, the daughter of a fervent Zionist and member of the Haganah (an early Israeli paramilitary organization that would later morph into the IDF). Her father had smuggled Jewish refugees into Palestine past the British blockade and later died of complications from a fall he sustained while he and his colleagues were hiding from British police. Neither of them laughed (and no, I never went back to my classmate’s home).
There’s the college roommate who told me with a straight face that my problem was that I was Jewish. She also used to make numerous cracks about how certain Jews should have been “Auschwitzed.”
Then there was the old boyfriend who told me that because he grew up in a predominantly gentile community in the South, I was the third Jew he ever met. I remember him telling me that antisemitism was so pervasive in his hometown that it was standard for residents to use “Jew” in a derogatory context, usually as a verb meaning to fleece or steal money from someone.
“I jewed him out of 10 dollars,” he would recount.
Ever since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment. Work obligations are one thing but when I’m off the clock, I’m off the grid — with them. And so many of them. That includes fellow Jews who also like to join the Israel-hating brigade for fear of being ostracized by the cool kids. They break my heart the most because when I see them I remember how assimilation and a love for all things German didn’t prevent the majority of my father’s family from being rounded up and shot on a Latvian beach or in a forest. The peer approval they crave will end up biting them in the face and it won’t be pretty.
Last weekend, my mother and I visited my father’s grave. We were initially planning to do so on Father’s Day but Mom wasn’t feeling well, so we postponed it. Usually, when we pay our respects to his final resting place, we always talk aloud as though he was still here, still alive in the flesh, ready to answer. This time, we both felt an overpowering weariness that we haven’t felt in ages — a resignation that as things seemingly evolve and change, they also revert back to a familiar, depressing cycle. In this case, it’s the noxious contagion of antisemitism.
“Thank goodness, you’re not here Herschel,” Mom said to the headstone where the words “Shoah Survivor” are delicately inscribed for posterity. “You’re better off sleeping.”
It was the first time we didn’t long for him to be alive again.
Iris Dorbian is a journalist and author. Her upcoming third edition of “An Epiphany in Lilacs,” a coming-of-age story set in a displaced persons camp in post-WWII Germany and loosely inspired by her father’s experiences as a 14-year-old Holocaust survivor, will be published by Sunbury Press.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | “Bayit Means House and Home”
Worldly Wisdom and the Jewish Tradition of Translation
Warriors and Prophets: Tensions of Our Time
‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’
Azi Jankovic on Sharing Her Mental Health Journey in a New Book
Jewish Manager Who Made the Beatles: Brian Epstein’s Story in ‘Midas Man’
Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew
The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.
Table for Five: Korach
Lessons In Leadership
Changing History
The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.
Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name
What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.
Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” Isn’t Perfect—But Even Some Democrats See Value
President Trump’s proposed “Big, Beautiful Bill” has faced strong opposition from Democrats, but some admit that certain parts deserve consideration.
Can Pro-Israel Democrats Finally Say ‘Thank you President Trump’?
Speak to friends in the Israeli community if you want to better understand how a justified war can potentially create a more just world.
The Colonization of the American Mind
We always knew that the Arab world excelled at propaganda. But this surpasses the KGB in its ability to turn formerly mildly intelligent men into Islamist puppets.
The Survival Mindset
Survival is measured by what we’re willing to stand for — and stay for — when the stakes are high.
To Learn or Not to Learn
Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books.
When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning
Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.
After the Threat Is Gone
The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.
Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire
“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Jewish Journal Wins Nine LA Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards from 18 Total Nominations
Debra Eckerling, Judy Gruen and Kylie Ora Lobell won top honors at the 2025 awards ceremony. Judea Pearl presented the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism.
Extreme Alert at 8 am
This is the moment we had been waiting for.
What Trump Learned from FDR & Hitler
Regardless of what President Roosevelt privately thought about Hitler, he was determined to maintain cordial—sometimes friendly—relations with the Nazi regime in the 1930s.
Wiping the Smirk Off Smack Talk
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both saw the ayatollahs for what they are: trash-talking theocrats who roguishly financed and fomented terrorism around the world.
What Is Iran’s Main Issue?
Although Iran’s nuclear program often dominates headlines, at its core, the conflict is between the people and a tyrannical theocracy.
‘Very successful’ US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan, Trump says
The U.S. president said that “all planes are now outside of Iran air space” and that “full payload of bombs” had been dropped on Fordow.
Trump Bombs Amalek
For the benefit of Israelis as well as peace lovers everywhere and the good people of Iran, we can only hope that this Amalek will take Trump’s advice before he gets angry again.
The Year Badass Israel Made a Comeback
As far as Israel’s neighbors are concerned, from its sworn enemies to its potential allies, the weak Israel that hit rock bottom on Oct. 7 is long gone, and in its place is a Badass Israel that is ready to help transform the region.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.