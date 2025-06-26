fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Condemnation Is the Cost of Jews’ Survival

[additional-authors]
Picture of Gershon Hepner

Gershon Hepner

June 26, 2025
Khaybar (Hardscarf/Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)

Condemnation is the cost
of Jews’ survival, a low price
compared with one more holocaust
that anti-Zionists entice,
no more effective than recalling
defeat in Khaybar of the Jews,
a memory the appalling
Ayatollah Khameini renews,
reminding Shiites, after Israel
prevented nuclear doom, of Ali’s
defeat of Jews, a victory as stale
as Passover’s prohibited bialys.

On 6/17/15, in ‘The battle begins,” The Times of Israel reported:
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posts an apparent threat to Israel on social media, saying, “The battle begins.”….
“Ali returns to Khaybar,” the post says, according to a translation by the Iran International news outlet. The statement is a reference to the first imam of Shia Islam and his conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar in the 7th century.
The post includes an image a man holding a sword entering a castle-like gate, with fiery streaks in the sky overhead……
The statement is Khamenei’s first public post since US President Donald Trump on social media demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender and said that the US was holding off on assassinating Khamenei “for now.”
The Battle of Khaybar was fought in the year 629 between Muhammad and his followers against the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar, located 150 kilometers (93 mi) from Medina in the north-western part of the Arabian peninsula, in modern-day Saudi Arabia. According to Muslim sources, the Muslims attacked Jews who had barricaded themselves in a fort….The Jews of Khaybar finally surrendered and were allowed to live in the oasis on the condition that they would give one-half of their produce to the Muslims. Jews continued to live in the oasis for several more years until they were finally expelled by caliph Umar. The imposition of tribute upon the conquered Jews served as a precedent for provisions in the Islamic law requiring the exaction of tribute known asjizya from non-Muslims under Muslim rule, and confiscation of land belonging to non-Muslims into the collective property of the Muslim community. In return, non-Muslim citizens were permitted to practice their faith, to enjoy a measure of communal autonomy, to be entitled to Muslim state’s protection from outside aggression, and to be exempted from military service and the Zakat, which is obligatory upon Muslim citizens.

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’

June 26, 2025

Ever since the Oct.7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment.

Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew

June 26, 2025

The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.

Changing History

June 26, 2025

The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.

Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name

June 25, 2025

What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.

The Colonization of the American Mind

June 25, 2025

We always knew that the Arab world excelled at propaganda. But this surpasses the KGB in its ability to turn formerly mildly intelligent men into Islamist puppets.

The Survival Mindset

June 25, 2025

Survival is measured by what we’re willing to stand for — and stay for — when the stakes are high.

To Learn or Not to Learn

June 25, 2025

Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books. 

When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning

June 25, 2025

Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.

After the Threat Is Gone

June 25, 2025

The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.

Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

June 23, 2025

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.