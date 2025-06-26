Condemnation is the cost

of Jews’ survival, a low price

compared with one more holocaust

that anti-Zionists entice,

no more effective than recalling

defeat in Khaybar of the Jews,

a memory the appalling

Ayatollah Khameini renews,

reminding Shiites, after Israel

prevented nuclear doom, of Ali’s

defeat of Jews, a victory as stale

as Passover’s prohibited bialys.

On 6/17/15, in ‘The battle begins,” The Times of Israel reported:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posts an apparent threat to Israel on social media, saying, “The battle begins.”….

“Ali returns to Khaybar,” the post says, according to a translation by the Iran International news outlet. The statement is a reference to the first imam of Shia Islam and his conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar in the 7th century.

The post includes an image a man holding a sword entering a castle-like gate, with fiery streaks in the sky overhead……

The statement is Khamenei’s first public post since US President Donald Trump on social media demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender and said that the US was holding off on assassinating Khamenei “for now.”

The Battle of Khaybar was fought in the year 629 between Muhammad and his followers against the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar, located 150 kilometers (93 mi) from Medina in the north-western part of the Arabian peninsula, in modern-day Saudi Arabia. According to Muslim sources, the Muslims attacked Jews who had barricaded themselves in a fort….The Jews of Khaybar finally surrendered and were allowed to live in the oasis on the condition that they would give one-half of their produce to the Muslims. Jews continued to live in the oasis for several more years until they were finally expelled by caliph Umar. The imposition of tribute upon the conquered Jews served as a precedent for provisions in the Islamic law requiring the exaction of tribute known asjizya from non-Muslims under Muslim rule, and confiscation of land belonging to non-Muslims into the collective property of the Muslim community. In return, non-Muslim citizens were permitted to practice their faith, to enjoy a measure of communal autonomy, to be entitled to Muslim state’s protection from outside aggression, and to be exempted from military service and the Zakat, which is obligatory upon Muslim citizens.