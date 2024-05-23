A Moment in Time: “Torah – the Bridge of our People”

Dear all,

Eli found a 100 year old Torah commentary in our home library that had belonged to the grandfather of my husband, Ron. He opened the book and (accompanied by his bunny) perused the pages.

Eli’s not so little hands touched the same text that the generations of our family had studied for over a century.

What’s so incredible about Torah and the way we approach it – is that:

we read it

we question it

we debate it

we challenge ourselves through it

we revisit it

and we might even reject parts of it….

But we do not walk away from it.

Torah is the bridge of our people. Wherever we are, whenever we are, its words connect us with both uplifting wisdom as well as challenging passages.

We don’t have to embrace Torah as our science textbook. But it is our story. And in any given moment in time that we engage with its teachings, we add our voices to the pages of our people.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro