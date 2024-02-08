A Moment in Time: “God, You’re On Mute”

Dear all,

I had my regular zoom meeting with God this week. As God attempted to engage with me, I realized I couldn’t hear anything.

”God,” I said while pointing to my ear, “You’re on mute.”

Friends, I believe God is trying to reach out to us at all times. And God likely has something really important to say. But there’s so often something in the way. Maybe God’s on mute. Maybe our own system is attempting to connect. So we have to try even harder to listen, to focus, and to open the highway of communication.

And in that moment in time when the system engages, and we can hear one another, creation begins all over again!

How will you open the connection today?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro