A Moment in Time: “I Still Believe”

Dear all,

Last week I had the joy of welcoming my friend and colleague, Father Alexei Smith, Ecumenical and Religious Officer for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, along with his students to Temple Akiba.

As I shared with the group some basic tenants of Judaism, I realized more than ever how in a polarized world, we have an even greater responsibility to form sacred connections.

Further, our time together gave me hope. With everything going on in our world, I still believe….

I still believe in the goodness of humanity.

I still believe that people can come together to bring light into darkness.

I still believe that learning about other faiths can replace walls with bridges.

I still believe that learning about other faiths deepens my Jewish pride.

I still believe that an 18 minute conversation can open a door.

I still believe that our future has eternal possibilities.

And finally, I still believe that in every moment in time, we have an opportunity to create a pathway toward peace.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro