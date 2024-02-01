fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “I Still Believe”

[additional-authors]
Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

February 1, 2024

Dear all,

Last week I had the joy of welcoming my friend and colleague, Father Alexei Smith, Ecumenical and Religious Officer for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, along with his students to Temple Akiba.

As I shared with the group some basic tenants of Judaism, I realized more than ever how in a polarized world, we have an even greater responsibility to form sacred connections.

Further, our time together gave me hope. With everything going on in our world, I still believe….

I still believe in the goodness of humanity.

I still believe that people can come together to bring light into darkness.

I still believe that learning about other faiths can replace walls with bridges.

I still believe that learning about other faiths deepens my Jewish pride.

I still believe that an 18 minute conversation can open a door.

I still believe that our future has eternal possibilities.

And finally, I still believe that in every moment in time, we have an opportunity to create a pathway toward peace.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

An Antisemitic War of Words

February 1, 2024

Israel’s war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks has brought politically charged anti-Zionist buzzwords to a head.

A Class Act— Making Kubbah Bamia

February 1, 2024

The crown jewel of the Babylonian Jewish kitchen, kubbah are shells made from semolina stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, Italian parsley and onion.

Who Is Dianne Feinstein’s Successor?

February 1, 2024

Laphonza Butler was sworn into the United States Senate to succeed Dianne Feinstein on Oct. 1, only days before the Simchat Torah massacre in Israel.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.