fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Talking Travel: Niver’s Jan News 2024

[additional-authors]
Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

January 31, 2024

Jan News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

I loved speaking in Chicago at the Travel and Adventure Show and on NBC Chicago Today about my memoir, Brave-ish!

EVENTS

Come meet me in Los Angeles at the LA Travel and Adventure Show. I will be signing my book in the Vroman’s Bookstore booth # 1251 on SAT Feb 3 and SUN Feb 4 at 1:30pm and speaking on Sunday at 2:45 in the Savvy Traveler Theater.

February 16-19 in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest

Womens Travel Fest logo
Womens Travel Fest featuring Lisa Niver

10 Questions With Women’s Travel Fest Speakers: Lisa Niver

April 12-14 in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

NEW PRESS INTERVIEWS:

AARP logo

Make Your Own Map Podcast Featured In AARP’s “7 Travel Podcasts You Can Listen To While Waiting In The Airport”

“One way you can plan for your next vacation is by listening to travel podcasts. You can also learn about places you might want to visit, or you can experience the destination if you’re unable to go there. We spoke to travel experts to find out which podcasts are worth listening to, especially if you are stuck waiting at the airport.”

Read Article

Looking For TRAVEL BENEFITS? Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card By Chase

I was honored to be selected to share on camera for the holidays about the Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card by Chase.

https://youtu.be/8DakUV-Tt2g

Watch the TV Segment

Debby Waldman Substack - What to Believe
Some of my favorite memoir reads from 2023 - Debby Waldman

Brave-Ish Featured On Debby Waldman’s “Some Of My Favorite Memoir Reads From 2023”

“Brave-ish was one of my favorite memoirs of the year because it covered such a range of emotion, from the absolute depths of Niver’s horrible marriage, to the way she picked herself up with the support and love of people who truly cared about her and created the life she always wanted. I love stories that show deep resilience.” – Debby Waldman

Read Article

Sheperd logo
Shepard best books that make the flight time disappear because you feel in the story

The Best Books That Make The Flight Time Disappear Because You Feel In The Story

As both a lifelong traveler and reader, I cannot start an adventure without a great book. Having owned a Kindle since 2008, I consistently carry a virtual library, curating an assortment of captivating reads for every journey. As a travel journalist, I fly multiple times a month, which amplifies my need and understanding of the perfect in-flight companions; stories that transport and captivate.

Read Article

ABC 1490 AM KMET 98.1 FM logo
Lisa Niver on Moments with Marianne

Brave-Ish With Lisa Niver At Moments With Marianne

Are you looking to create a life of wonder and excitement? Tune in for an inspiring discussion with Lisa Niver on her new book Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.

Listen Podcast

Thank you to Harvard-Westlake School for sharing about my new book in the alumni news.

I wish I could share my new book with my favorite Westlake teacher, Joannie Parker. I wrote about her class and being at the United Nations Global Assembly for Ms. Magazine: https://bit.ly/Joannie23 My memoir, Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, is now available. Thank you to everyone who came to my events at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena and Zibby’s Bookshop in Santa Monica. I hope to see you at one of my future events. I will be speaking at AdWeek NY, Business Travel Awards Miami, DEMA in NOLA, Penn Bookstore in Philly and a keynote in London. I have virtual events too–I am doing a global book club with Wanderful and an author’s corner for BookFest. Invite me for your next book club or conference. INFO: https://lisaniver.com/braveish/ Thank you for all of your support for me and my writing! I am very grateful for my education at Westlake School for Girls and look forward to reconnecting. Please contact me through my website or on social @LisaNiver.

AWARDS for Brave-ish

SEMI FINALIST: Brave-ish is now in round 3 of the Hearten 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards for Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction. I was on the Long List and then the Short List and now a SEMI FINALIST!

WINNER: Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help

Runner-up: Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman

We Said Go Travel is #10 on the 100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and websites for 2024

and I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 41 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸  India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦  Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷  UK 🇬🇧   Italy 🇮🇹  Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬  New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰   Mexico 🇲🇽  Japan 🇯🇵  Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻  Netherlands 🇳🇱  Kenya 🇰🇪  UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬   Greece 🇬🇷  South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦  Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube PodcastGoogle Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, PandoraiHeart Radio

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,070,500)

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,220 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow  on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on FacebookPinterestYouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

Fortune Cookie SAID:

“Your words have the power to inspire and captivate.

Embrace the stage weaving tales that resonate and uplift the hearts of many.”

BRAVE-ish, One Break-up, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty

 

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

My View From Gaza

January 31, 2024

With all the uncertainty of war, experiencing the incredible character and dedication of our soldiers in Gaza inspired in me great confidence in Israel’s future.

Beverly Hills Unveils Flags Honoring October 7 Victims

January 31, 2024

In the latest show of support for the State of Israel, the city of Beverly Hills has unveiled an art installation featuring 1,400 flags representing victims from over 30 countries who were killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The Agony of IDF-Envy

January 31, 2024

How comfortably are American Jews sleeping these days? Does Oct. 7 haunt any of them?

Rosner’s Domain | Back to Gush Katif?

January 31, 2024

A “return to Gush Katif” conference was held on Sunday in Israel, in which a few government ministers and MKs participated. For obvious reasons, it raised the alarm, even horror, of some Israelis and many outsiders.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.