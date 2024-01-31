Talking Travel: Niver’s Jan News 2024

Come meet me in Los Angeles at the LA Travel and Adventure Show. I will be signing my book in the Vroman’s Bookstore booth # 1251 on SAT Feb 3 and SUN Feb 4 at 1:30pm and speaking on Sunday at 2:45 in the Savvy Traveler Theater.
“One way you can plan for your next vacation is by listening to travel podcasts. You can also learn about places you might want to visit, or you can experience the destination if you’re unable to go there. We spoke to travel experts to find out which podcasts are worth listening to, especially if you are stuck waiting at the airport.”
“Brave-ish was one of my favorite memoirs of the year because it covered such a range of emotion, from the absolute depths of Niver’s horrible marriage, to the way she picked herself up with the support and love of people who truly cared about her and created the life she always wanted. I love stories that show deep resilience.” – Debby Waldman
As both a lifelong traveler and reader, I cannot start an adventure without a great book. Having owned a Kindle since 2008, I consistently carry a virtual library, curating an assortment of captivating reads for every journey. As a travel journalist, I fly multiple times a month, which amplifies my need and understanding of the perfect in-flight companions; stories that transport and captivate.
Thank you to Harvard-Westlake School for sharing about my new book in the alumni news.
I wish I could share my new book with my favorite Westlake teacher, Joannie Parker. I wrote about her class and being at the United Nations Global Assembly for Ms. Magazine: https://bit.ly/Joannie23 My memoir, Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, is now available. Thank you to everyone who came to my events at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena and Zibby’s Bookshop in Santa Monica. I hope to see you at one of my future events. I will be speaking at AdWeek NY, Business Travel Awards Miami, DEMA in NOLA, Penn Bookstore in Philly and a keynote in London. I have virtual events too–I am doing a global book club with Wanderful and an author’s corner for BookFest. Invite me for your next book club or conference. INFO: https://lisaniver.com/braveish/ Thank you for all of your support for me and my writing! I am very grateful for my education at Westlake School for Girls and look forward to reconnecting. Please contact me through my website or on social @LisaNiver.
THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 41 countries on 6 continents!
USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰
In the latest show of support for the State of Israel, the city of Beverly Hills has unveiled an art installation featuring 1,400 flags representing victims from over 30 countries who were killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.
A “return to Gush Katif” conference was held on Sunday in Israel, in which a few government ministers and MKs participated. For obvious reasons, it raised the alarm, even horror, of some Israelis and many outsiders.
Talking Travel: Niver’s Jan News 2024
Lisa Ellen Niver
Jan News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:
I loved speaking in Chicago at the Travel and Adventure Show and on NBC Chicago Today about my memoir, Brave-ish!
EVENTS
February 16-19 in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest
10 Questions With Women’s Travel Fest Speakers: Lisa Niver
April 12-14 in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit
Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here
NEW PRESS INTERVIEWS:
Make Your Own Map Podcast Featured In AARP’s “7 Travel Podcasts You Can Listen To While Waiting In The Airport”
Read Article
Looking For TRAVEL BENEFITS? Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card By Chase
I was honored to be selected to share on camera for the holidays about the Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card by Chase.
Watch the TV Segment
Brave-Ish Featured On Debby Waldman’s “Some Of My Favorite Memoir Reads From 2023”
Read Article
The Best Books That Make The Flight Time Disappear Because You Feel In The Story
Read Article
Brave-Ish With Lisa Niver At Moments With Marianne
Are you looking to create a life of wonder and excitement? Tune in for an inspiring discussion with Lisa Niver on her new book Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.
Listen Podcast
AWARDS for Brave-ish
SEMI FINALIST: Brave-ish is now in round 3 of the Hearten 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards for Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction. I was on the Long List and then the Short List and now a SEMI FINALIST!
WINNER: Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help
Runner-up: Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman
We Said Go Travel is #10 on the 100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and websites for 2024
and I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!
WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?
Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,070,500)
Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,220 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE
Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.
My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”
Fortune Cookie SAID:
“Your words have the power to inspire and captivate.
Embrace the stage weaving tales that resonate and uplift the hearts of many.”
BRAVE-ish, One Break-up, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty
