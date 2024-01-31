Talking Travel: Niver’s Jan News 2024

Jan News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

Come meet me in Los Angeles at the LA Travel and Adventure Show. I will be signing my book in the Vroman’s Bookstore booth # 1251 on SAT Feb 3 and SUN Feb 4 at 1:30pm and speaking on Sunday at 2:45 in the Savvy Traveler Theater.

February 16-19 in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest

April 12-14 in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit

“One way you can plan for your next vacation is by listening to travel podcasts. You can also learn about places you might want to visit, or you can experience the destination if you’re unable to go there. We spoke to travel experts to find out which podcasts are worth listening to, especially if you are stuck waiting at the airport.”

I was honored to be selected to share on camera for the holidays about the Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card by Chase.

“Brave-ish was one of my favorite memoirs of the year because it covered such a range of emotion, from the absolute depths of Niver’s horrible marriage, to the way she picked herself up with the support and love of people who truly cared about her and created the life she always wanted. I love stories that show deep resilience.” – Debby Waldman

As both a lifelong traveler and reader, I cannot start an adventure without a great book. Having owned a Kindle since 2008, I consistently carry a virtual library, curating an assortment of captivating reads for every journey. As a travel journalist, I fly multiple times a month, which amplifies my need and understanding of the perfect in-flight companions; stories that transport and captivate.

Are you looking to create a life of wonder and excitement? Tune in for an inspiring discussion with Lisa Niver on her new book Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty.

Thank you to Harvard-Westlake School for sharing about my new book in the alumni news.

I wish I could share my new book with my favorite Westlake teacher, Joannie Parker. I wrote about her class and being at the United Nations Global Assembly for Ms. Magazine: https://bit.ly/Joannie23 My memoir, Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, is now available. Thank you to everyone who came to my events at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena and Zibby’s Bookshop in Santa Monica. I hope to see you at one of my future events. I will be speaking at AdWeek NY, Business Travel Awards Miami, DEMA in NOLA, Penn Bookstore in Philly and a keynote in London. I have virtual events too–I am doing a global book club with Wanderful and an author’s corner for BookFest. Invite me for your next book club or conference. INFO: https://lisaniver.com/braveish/ Thank you for all of your support for me and my writing! I am very grateful for my education at Westlake School for Girls and look forward to reconnecting. Please contact me through my website or on social @LisaNiver.

AWARDS for Brave-ish

SEMI FINALIST: Brave-ish is now in round 3 of the Hearten 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards for Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction. I was on the Long List and then the Short List and now a SEMI FINALIST!

WINNER: Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help

Runner-up: Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman

We Said Go Travel is #10 on the 100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and websites for 2024

and I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 41 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰

