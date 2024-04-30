Spring Speaking and Skiing: Niver’s April News 2024

April News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

Thank you so much for all of your support for my writing, my website, my memoir, my videos! My book, Brave-ish, has been winning awards and I have had the chance to speak at so many events in the last six months. I am planning more!! Please invite me to speak in your city, bookstore, business about my 50 DARES before 50 and how you can take SMALL STEPS which lead to BIG CHANGES!

You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks! People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My friend in New Zealand just ordered my book to her local store! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

Happy 😃 birthday 🎂 to my Mom 💕💕💕Our family celebrated together under the shimmering lights and fountains of Las Vegas. Here’s to another year of treasured memories, laughter, and love with the woman who means the world to us. https://youtube.com/shorts/t5W25zbgDIQ

In this season of Spring and Passover, I continue to hope and pray for the hostages to return to Israel. As we said, “Let My People GO!” at our seder, I wait for it to be true. I hope that all of our college students will feel safe on campus and that there will be peace in our world. https://www.instagram.com/p/C6FPL1tPMTn/

Have you seen me on TV talking about “Becoming Brave and Fearless Over 50” —click here or watch below for many different TV segments about my BOOK!

It was my honor to speak in Salt Lake City at the Women in Travel Summit. Our panel was called: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL: NAVIGATING THE PATH TO A BOOK DEAL. I loved being in Utah this season for the conference and I went skiing in Utah at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley several times this season. I also signed my book at the Park City Library AND went to visit at Artworks PC where my ceramic art used to be on display and for sale on Main Street. Several of my 50 DARES BEFORE 50 in my book happened in Park City! (https://www.instagram.com/p/C5v2cNbu400)

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 44 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 Slovenia 🇸🇮 Cayman Islands 🇰🇾

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,120,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,270 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

Fortune Cookie SAID:

“As the seasons change, let the blooming flowers inspire your soul to blossom. Embrace the beauty of spring and let it awaken new beginnings within you.”

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?