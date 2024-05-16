Israel War Room Discovers How-to-Riot Guide and Pro-Terror Propaganda for College Students

Israel War Room, a social media account that tracks news about Israel on X and Instagram, exposed a Google Drive that included pro-terror propaganda and a how-to-riot guide for students at anti-Israel encampments across the U.S.

According to IWR, National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) “appears to be behind the Drive” because the files list Carrie Zaremba as the owner. “Zaremba has been identified by several sources as a spokesperson for National SJP… SJP is likely behind the campus riots and encampments as well,” IWR stated on X.

The drive contains more than 200 documents that include anti-Israel propaganda dating back to 1948; publications from terror groups Hamas and the PFLP; how-tos on creating print propaganda, establishing an autonomous zone, crowd and riot control and blockading; information on avoiding the police and staying anonymous; and documents that encourage readers to “globalize the intifada.”

Eve Barlow, a pro-Israel influencer who gained access to the drive, posted on her Substack, “To trawl through the trove of documents is to take a dive into the minds of wannabe insurgents, not future hopeful university graduates… All of this is damning evidence, suggesting that the activities taking place on Ivy League and UC campuses in America in the last few weeks are not examples of innocent grassroots movements, but well-planned, well-funded, well-organized attempts to infiltrate elite institutions and undermine American values and American democracy.”

“To trawl through the trove of documents is to take a dive into the minds of wannabe insurgents, not future hopeful university graduates.” Eve Barlow

Graphics from the drive show readers “Why We Break Windows,” “In Defense of Smashing Cameras” and a man throwing a Molotov cocktail and wearing a shirt with an anarchy symbol on it. One document says BDS has a double meaning: not only does it stand for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) – it also means “#BurnDestroySabotage. Readers are told to #BDS companies like Airbnb, Chevron, General Mills and Expedia. It says, “NO MORE ISRAEL. NO MORE USA. NO MORE UK. NO MORE ITALY,” along with other Western countries.

One document called, “A Radical Voice for Palestine,” is from the PFLP terror group, while another, “Our Narrative… Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” is from the Hamas Media Office. An excerpt from “International Intifada” appears on the drive and says, “The day that the colonizer is sent to his grave will be the birthday of a free humanity. You’re invited to participate in his assassination.”

Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and pro-Israel activist, said that as a resident of LA and Columbia alumnus she is, “deeply troubled but not surprised by the recent revelations from the Israel War Room. The discovery of over 200 documents, including guides on orchestrating campus ‘occupations’ and promoting violence, clearly indicates that these are not spontaneous grassroots movements. This is a highly sophisticated and organized effort, designed to incite and perpetuate violence against Jewish students under the guise of protest.”

She continued, “The antisemitic violence from the mob that we’ve seen on campuses, including at my own alma mater, is now undeniably linked to these orchestrated efforts. These are not isolated incidents. The toolkits being shared among encampment organizers prove a disturbing level of premeditation and malice that is happening across the country.”