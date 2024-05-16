So Many Holidays, So Little Time – A poem for Parsha Emor

These are God’s appointed [holy days] that you shall designate them as holy occasions, [on which] to offer up a fire offering to the Lord ~ Leviticus 23:37

Will you be at work today?

No. It’s the Jewish holiday of

[insert Hebrew-sounding word

that for sure has a ch sound in it

which is not pronounced like

the beginning of the word chair.]

We Jews have so many holidays –

so many opportunities to offer our

fire to the One. It’s a miracle we

get anything done amidst the

prohibitions of our holy days.

Will you be paying the rent today?

No. It’s one of our holidays where

we’re not allowed to commingle

with currency or electricity or

combustion engines. All we can do

is take our pre-lit fire and bring it

to the One.

Check with me on Wednesday.

Though that may be the festival of

[insert another vaguely Hebrew

sounding phrase that, odds are,

is another seven-day period

where we have to live in a hut,

or at least light a candle every day.

And, by the way, come for dinner.

The meal is going to be fantastic.

Probably something fried, or

an entire platter of cheese,

wrapped in anything we could find.]

Will you be bringing your fire

to the Lord today?

No, not today. It’s a work day.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net