Print Issue: Is AKLA The Future of Jewish Pride | June 14, 2024

An exciting new b’nai mitzvah program introduces Jewish teens to Jewish and Israeli achievements in arts, medicine, technology and security.
Table for Five: Shavuot
Jew By Choice
Rosner’s Domain | Are We a Special People?
Is the nation of Israel special? The Torah seems to say that it is.
Is AKLA the Future of Jewish Pride?
Ruth and Hollywood’s Foreign Founders
As Jews continue to navigate antisemitism from Hollywood to the Holy Land, we can draw inspiration from a very different Jewish founder, the biblical figure of Ruth, whose story we just read on the holiday of Shavuot.
AJU Receives $4.5 Million Donation from Harold and Amy Masor, Renames School in Their Honor
American Jewish University (AJU) Chairman of the Board Harold Masor and his wife, Amy, announced their $4.5 million donation to the Foundation at the gala event held on Sunday, June 2.