Print Issue: Is AKLA The Future of Jewish Pride | June 14, 2024

An exciting new b’nai mitzvah program introduces Jewish teens to Jewish and Israeli achievements in arts, medicine, technology and security.
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

June 13, 2024

Is AKLA the Future of Jewish Pride?

June 12, 2024

Ruth and Hollywood’s Foreign Founders

June 12, 2024

As Jews continue to navigate antisemitism from Hollywood to the Holy Land, we can draw inspiration from a very different Jewish founder, the biblical figure of Ruth, whose story we just read on the holiday of Shavuot. 

