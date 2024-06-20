fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Heroic Hasid | June 21, 2024

In their new film, "Guns & Moses," Salvador and Nina Litvak portray an Orthodox Jew like no other.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

June 20, 2024

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

A Bisl Torah – Measuring

June 20, 2024

Is it worth knowing how long we might live? Does that change the ways we might treat ourselves or each other?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.