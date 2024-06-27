Print Issue: My Year at Harvard | June 28, 2024
Rabbi David Wolpe took a one-year position at the Harvard Divinity School. What he found was an institution rife with antisemitism and anti-Zionism. Now he tells his story.
Table for Five: Sh’lach
Sin Of The Spies
My Year at Harvard
Rosner’s Domain | Bibi’s Video: An Assessment
It should be obvious but we Israelis sometimes tend to forget: America does not owe us anything.
Why Did a Massacre of Jews Lead to an Explosion of Antisemitism?
My theory is that the Israel haters panicked.
The Case for Independents
Becoming an Independent provides a safe alternative for Jews in 2024, which continues to fully blossom into 1938