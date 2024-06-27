fbpx
Print Issue: My Year at Harvard | June 28, 2024

Rabbi David Wolpe took a one-year position at the Harvard Divinity School. What he found was an institution rife with antisemitism and anti-Zionism. Now he tells his story.
June 27, 2024

My Year at Harvard

June 26, 2024

