Print Issue: The Forgotten Five | July 5, 2024
Why is no one talking about the five American hostages still languishing in Gaza?
Table for Five: Korach
Korach v. Moses
The Forgotten Five
Among the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza are five Americans. Why are so few people talking about them?
Haredim Are Human Too
The state cannot carry on its back a growing sector that disconnects itself from duties and asks for a multitude of rights.
What Churchill Knew
Churchill rightly understood the miraculous nature of the Jewish story.
Feeling the Spirit of July 4th in Israel
If there has been one fundamental freedom that has benefitted the Jews in America, it is surely the freedom to practice our religion and express our Jewish identity as we see fit.