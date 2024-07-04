fbpx
Print Issue: The Forgotten Five | July 5, 2024

Why is no one talking about the five American hostages still languishing in Gaza?
Jewish Journal Staff

July 4, 2024

The Forgotten Five

July 4, 2024

Among the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza are five Americans. Why are so few people talking about them?

Haredim Are Human Too

July 3, 2024

The state cannot carry on its back a growing sector that disconnects itself from duties and asks for a multitude of rights. 

Feeling the Spirit of July 4th in Israel

July 3, 2024

If there has been one fundamental freedom that has benefitted the Jews in America, it is surely the freedom to practice our religion and express our Jewish identity as we see fit.

