Print Issue: The Return to Jewish History | July 12, 2024
The massacre of Oct. 7 brought Jewish history back into our lives, infusing the hardships of the Jewish people into us, welding us with hellfire in the long historical continuum of Jewish suffering.
The Torah of Truman
Though some internal disagreements in the U.S. government remained, Truman recognized Israel minutes after its official founding on May 14, 1948.
Korach and the Right Side of History
There is no shortage of self-righteousness in the world right now, and no shortage of pretty words being deployed to justify it.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Steve Leder Is ‘Free-Falling’ and Loving it
Starting Sept. 1, he will assume a part-time role for the next two years. Then he becomes rabbi emeritus.
Beit T’Shuvah Names Senior Rabbi, “Guns & Moses” Kicks off Film Fest, Birthright Israel Excel
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter
I’m closing in on 40 years of recovery, and people ask me if I still need help — more than ever.