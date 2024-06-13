A Lot More Goats – A poem for Parsha Naso

And for the peace offering: two oxen, five rams, five he goats, five lambs in their first year… ~ Numbers 7:47

You’d think it would be awkward when

everyone showed up to the party with

the exact same gifts.

But it wasn’t. Moses had registered at the

great department store in the sky, and what

was brought, was exactly what was desired.

If only bringing livestock to our enemies

could be enough to cause peace to reign.

I’d send a young bull to my neighbor who

keeps parking by the fire hydrant in front

of our house. I’d send a ram and a lamb

(one each!) to Russia and North Korea.

I’d send two oxen to Iran. I’d send

five rams to Hamas. I’d send five lambs

each less than one year old to China.

Maybe they’d send them back electrified?

(And affordably priced!) How many spoons

full of gold filled with incense will it take

for my neighbors to stop complaining

that there are too many Starbucks in our city?

How many silver sprinkling basins are needed to

get people to signal before they change lanes

on the freeway? Would it make a difference if

I filled it with flour and olive oil?

There was a livestock party at the Tabernacle.

Like our hopes for peace, many of them

went up in smoke.

If we want to get closer to the world yet to come,

we’re going to need more goats.

A lot more goats.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net