Table for Five: Shavuot

Aliza Lipkin

Writer and educator, Maaleh Adumim, Israel

The symbolism of Ruth arriving in Beit Lechem at the beginning of the barley harvest is robust. The barley harvest begins on the second night of Pesach, the first day of a newly redeemed Israel. A nation transformed from slaves of a foreign country into a nation free to dedicate their lives to G-d, their people, and their mission to be a light unto the nations.

We begin counting the Omer at the onset of the barley harvest and finish counting by Shavuot. These interim days serve as an opportunity to perfect our character. In doing so we strengthen our bond with G-d as we renew our dedication to Him and His Torah on Shavuot.

Ruth’s resolve to commit to a Jewish life was rewarded with Divine Providence guiding her to glean from Boaz’s field. She arrives at the start of the barley harvest corresponding to the beginning of the Omer count, which is no coincidence. After she declares her full allegiance to Naomi, G-d, and the Jewish people she is ready for the transformation these days offer. Her valuable time spent with Naomi was bolstered during these fortuitous days gleaning with Boaz’s maidens, no doubt learning the essentials she will need to mother Boaz’s child and to instill those values into her descendants who will ultimately yield Moshiach.

This parsha teaches us that anyone, even a foreigner from a despicable nation such as Moav, can uplift themselves to the highest level given the will and determination to do good.