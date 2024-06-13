fbpx
A Moment in Time: “Building our Tomorrow”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

June 13, 2024
Dear all,

The ZEMR* (Zach, Eli, Maya, Ron) family is in the process of moving (locally)! We are in the midst of packing and culling and schlepping. It’s an emotional process, filled with dreams – but also with sadness. We’ve been here since 2001. Lots of memories.

When we married in 2002, I wrote a wedding song “Ze Dodi” that included the lyric, “Take my hand, and we’ll build our tomorrow, and we’ll nurture the blessings of our home.” In 2019, our family expanded with the birth of Maya and Eli. They soon learned to sing our wedding song.

This past weekend was our last Shabbat in this house. As we sang Ze Dodi, I remembered that with every change comes loss. But with every change comes opportunity. Indeed, ZEMR will go forth to build our tomorrow. While we will forever nurture this past Shabbat as a moment in time, we won’t allow holding on to a memory to eclipse the dawning of new light, fresh possibilities, and reimagined dreams!

We all have the chance to build our tomorrow. Why not start – today!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

(* in Hebrew, ZEMR means “music.)
Link to the original recording of “Ze Dodi”
